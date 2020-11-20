Malayalam film body to seek explanation from Bineesh Kodiyeri on charges against him

Left Menu
A meeting of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) held here on Friday decided to seek an explanation from its member Bineesh Kodiyeri over his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to drug peddling in Bengaluru.

A meeting of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) held here on Friday decided to seek an explanation from its member Bineesh Kodiyeri over his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to drug peddling in Bengaluru. Amid reports that some members during the meeting chaired by its president Mohanlal demanded removal of Bineesh from the organisation, AMMA in a communique said the meeting decided to seek explanation from him on the matter.

Bineesh, who had appeared in small roles in some Malayalam movies, has been a member of AMMA since 2009. Son of former Kerala CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, he was arrested by the ED on October 29 in a money laundering case linked to the drug peddling in Bengaluru.

He was later arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drug case and currently in judicial remand in a Bengaluru prison. The AMMA meeting also accepted the resignation of film actress Parvathy Thiruvothu.

She had tendered her resignation from the AMMA last month over an alleged remark made in a TV programme by its general secretary against a former woman member..

