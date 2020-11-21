Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Wonder Woman 1984' to debut in China week before US release

The much-awaited DC superhero flick 'Wonder Woman 1984,' has been slated to hit Chinese theatres on December 18, almost a week before its opening in North America.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-11-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 10:26 IST
'Wonder Woman 1984' to debut in China week before US release
Poster of 'Wonder Woman 1984' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The much-awaited DC superhero flick 'Wonder Woman 1984,' has been slated to hit Chinese theatres on December 18, almost a week before its opening in North America. According to Variety, the tentpole will stream simultaneously on the streaming service HBO Max and will debut in other international territories on December 16.

The sequel to the superhero flick stars Gal Gadot and it will mark the first major Hollywood title to open in China after the debut of Disney's Mulan in September. The original 'Wonder Woman,' that released in China in 2017 raked in USD 90.5 million.

The sequel to the film reteams Gadot with filmmaker Patty Jenkins in a follow-up to the blockbuster that earned more than USD 820 million at the worldwide box office. The China release of 'Wonder Woman 1984' comes as moviegoing is recovering following the COVID-19 pandemic in that nation, reported Variety. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China to extend fishing ban to Yangtze estuary in 2021

China will prohibit all fishing in the Yangtze river estuary from Jan. 1, extending a ban along the length of the river that came into effect at the beginning of this year, the countrys agriculture ministry said. The Ministry of Agriculture...

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures slip as stimulus hopes fade

Futures tracking the SP 500 and the Dow dipped on Friday as fears over rising coronavirus infections and fading stimulus threatened to further hamper a slowing economic revival from a pandemic-induced downturn.Nasdaq futures rose 0.1 as inv...

Hamdard group enters honey segment; plans to set up facility in Haryana

Hamdard Laboratories India on Friday said it has forayed into the honey business and will invest up to Rs 15 crore on branding and marketing of the product. The company is currently doing third-party manufacturing but has plans to set up it...

Afghanistan can succeed only when terrorism no longer flows across Durand Line: India at UN

In an apparent reference to Pakistan, India has told the United Nations that Afghanistan can succeed only when terrorism no longer flows across the Durand Line, asserting that those providing sanctuary to terrorists must be held accountable...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020