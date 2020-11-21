‘Deadpool 3’ moves ahead with Molyneux sisters attached to write
Emmy-winning writers Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux have been roped in to write “Deadpool 3,” with Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds set to return as the Merc With a Mouth. According to Deadline, the Canadian star has been actively involved in choosing the Molyneux sisters to write the film’s script. The writer duo is best known for their Emmy Award-winning work on Fox’s “Bob’s Burgers".PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-11-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 12:06 IST
Emmy-winning writers Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux have been roped in to write “Deadpool 3,” with Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds set to return as the Merc With a Mouth. Reynolds' Wade Wilson aka Deadpool moved into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after Disney acquired 21st Century Fox in March 2019. “Deadpool 3” is the first of the trilogy to be handled by Marvel Studios and its president Kevin Feige, officially bringing the character into MCU. Reynolds, who is also on board as a producer on the franchise, had confirmed late last year that a third “Deadpool” movie was in the works at Marvel Studios. According to Deadline, the Canadian star has been actively involved in choosing the Molyneux sisters to write the film’s script.
The writer duo is best known for their Emmy Award-winning work on Fox’s “Bob’s Burgers". They also serve as creators, showrunners and executive producers on the studios' animated comedy “The Great North".
ALSO READ
Canadian PM Trudeau congratulates Biden, Harris on electoral victory
Canadian PM Trudeau congratulates Joe Biden on winning U.S. election
Canadian PM says he spoke to Biden; discussed virus, China detainees
Biden and Canadian PM speak over phone, reaffirm close bond of bilateral relationship
Trudeau urges Canadians to 'hang on' after coronavirus vaccine news