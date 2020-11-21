‘Black Lightning’ to end its run on The CW after season 4

The CW has confirmed that its DC superhero drama "Black Lightning" will end with the upcoming fourth season, set to premiere early next year

“Black Lightning” centres around Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams), a high school principal who is forced to don his superhero suit once again after years of retirement when a local gang arises and recruits one of his star students. The series also features actors Christine Adams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, James Remar, Marvin Jones III, Jordan Calloway and Damon Gupton. “When we first started the ‘Black Lighting’ journey, I knew that Jefferson Pierce and his family of powerful Black Women would be a unique addition to the super hero genre,” series developer and executive producer Salim Akil said in a statement to Deadline. “The love that Blerds and all comic book fans around the globe have shown this series over the past three seasons proved what we imagined, Black People Want To See Themselves in all their complexities," he added

"Black Lightning", which originally started at Fox and then migrated to CW, was a game changer as the first DC superhero series with a Black lead. The network had announced last week that it is planning a planted spin-off of the series titled "Painkiller" , with Calloway reprising his role as the titular character.