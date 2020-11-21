Tara Sutaria shares stunning monokini picture from holiday in Maldives

Left Menu
Actor Tara Sutaria on Saturday treated fans to a stunning monokini picture from her holiday in the Maldives.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-11-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 19:34 IST
Tara Sutaria (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Tara Sutaria on Saturday treated fans to a stunning monokini picture from her holiday in the Maldives. The 'Student of The Year 2' actor posted a ravishing picture on Instagram from her holiday in the Maldives. In the picture, amid the picturesque view of the exotic location, Tara is seen posing effortlessly in a printed monokini, in a low make-up look and tied her hair up in a messy bun. The 'Marjaavan' star is seen posing in front of her holiday stay. In the backdrop are palm trees and a clear blue sky.

Sutaria posted emojis of a desert, island and shining sun in the caption. The post on Instagram attracted more than 2 lakh likes including those from celebrity followers such as Dabboo Ratnani and many adorable comments.

Tara's rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain (Ranbir Kapoor's cousin) noted in a comment, "Legsss (along with a love struck emoji)." The 25-year-old actor has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos on social media.

Earlier, Sutaria shared some sun-kissed pictures from her vacation in the Maldives. (ANI)

