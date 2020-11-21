Eddie Murphy's 'Coming 2 America' to debut on Amazon in March 2021

Amazon Studios has acquired the worldwide rights for Eddie Murphy's much-awaited movie "Coming 2 America" . In a statement, the studio said that it bought the film, a sequel to John Landis' 1988 comedy "Coming to America" , from Paramount Pictures.

The film will release on streamer Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021. The first film focused on Prince Akeem (Murphy), from the fictional African nation of Zamunda, who comes to New York, and gets a job at a McDonald's while trying to find a life partner.

The follow-up, directed by Craig Brewer, will see the newly-crowned King Akeem and Semmi embark on a new adventure that has them traversing the globe from Zamunda, back to Queens, New York. Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said that "Coming to America" was a "cultural phenomenon" and one of the "most loved and celebrated comedies of all time." "Thanks to Eddie Murphy's comedic genius along with the brilliant filmmakers, writers and fabulous cast, we couldn't be more excited to celebrate this new adventure. We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favourite," she added.

Producer Kevin Misher said, "What could be better than a return to Zamunda? We are so excited for Amazon Studios to bring Eddie Murphy and 'Coming 2 America' to a worldwide audience where they can laugh again with characters they have loved for 30 years, and meet new ones that they will love for years to come." Returning cast members include James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos and Louie Anderson. They will be joined by newcomers Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor.

Paramount Pictures has produced the movie in association with New Republic Pictures, Eddie Murphy Productions and Misher Films. Kenya Barris, Barry W Blaustein and David Sheffield have penned the script, with story by Blaustein, David Sheffield and Justin Kanew, based on characters created by Murphy.