Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eddie Murphy's 'Coming 2 America' to debut on Amazon in March 2021

We are so excited for Amazon Studios to bring Eddie Murphy and 'Coming 2 America' to a worldwide audience where they can laugh again with characters they have loved for 30 years, and meet new ones that they will love for years to come." Returning cast members include James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos and Louie Anderson.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-11-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 20:49 IST
Eddie Murphy's 'Coming 2 America' to debut on Amazon in March 2021
The follow-up, directed by Craig Brewer, will see the newly-crowned King Akeem and Semmi embark on a new adventure that has them traversing the globe from Zamunda, back to Queens, New York. Image Credit: Flickr

Amazon Studios has acquired the worldwide rights for Eddie Murphy's much-awaited movie "Coming 2 America" . In a statement, the studio said that it bought the film, a sequel to John Landis' 1988 comedy "Coming to America" , from Paramount Pictures.

The film will release on streamer Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021. The first film focused on Prince Akeem (Murphy), from the fictional African nation of Zamunda, who comes to New York, and gets a job at a McDonald's while trying to find a life partner.

The follow-up, directed by Craig Brewer, will see the newly-crowned King Akeem and Semmi embark on a new adventure that has them traversing the globe from Zamunda, back to Queens, New York. Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said that "Coming to America" was a "cultural phenomenon" and one of the "most loved and celebrated comedies of all time." "Thanks to Eddie Murphy's comedic genius along with the brilliant filmmakers, writers and fabulous cast, we couldn't be more excited to celebrate this new adventure. We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favourite," she added.

Producer Kevin Misher said, "What could be better than a return to Zamunda? We are so excited for Amazon Studios to bring Eddie Murphy and 'Coming 2 America' to a worldwide audience where they can laugh again with characters they have loved for 30 years, and meet new ones that they will love for years to come." Returning cast members include James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos and Louie Anderson. They will be joined by newcomers Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor.

Paramount Pictures has produced the movie in association with New Republic Pictures, Eddie Murphy Productions and Misher Films. Kenya Barris, Barry W Blaustein and David Sheffield have penned the script, with story by Blaustein, David Sheffield and Justin Kanew, based on characters created by Murphy.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'People need mountains': Swiss ski resorts buck Alpine lockdowns

Blue skies over the Matterhorn drew skiers and snowboarders to Zermatt on Saturday, as well as police to break up crowds, as Switzerlands modest coronavirus restrictions allowed near-normal operations while other Alpine resorts keep their l...

Immobile makes scoring return from virus as Lazio wins 2-0

Ciro Immobile marked his recovery from the coronavirus with a goal as Lazio won 2-0 at last-place Crotone in Serie A on Saturday. Joaqun Correa scored Lazios second as the capital club moved fifth three points below league leader AC Milan,...

Pondicherry T20 tournament temporarily suspended

The Cricket Association of Pondicherry CAP-planned Pondicherry T20 league has been temporarily suspended after Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi termed the construction of the stadium in Thuthipet illegalThe honourary secretary of CAP V Chandr...

Rugby-Scarratt's last-gasp penalty helps England to edge past France

England centre Emily Scarratt scored a penalty in the dying seconds as the worlds top-ranked womens team battled to a 25-23 victory over France at Twickenham on Saturday in the second of their two November internationals.The Red Roses came ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020