Akshay Kumar can ace any genre, says Vaani Kapoor about her 'Bell Bottom' co-star

Actor Vaani Kapoor, who will be seen opposite megastar Akshay Kumar in the upcoming spy-thriller 'Bell Bottom', revealed she has been bowled over by the 'Khiladi' star as the macho hero can pull off any role, any genre with the utmost ease.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-11-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 23:23 IST
Vaani Kapoor, Akshay Kumar (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Vaani Kapoor, who will be seen opposite megastar Akshay Kumar in the upcoming spy-thriller 'Bell Bottom', revealed she has been bowled over by the 'Khiladi' star as the macho hero can pull off any role, any genre with the utmost ease. The 'Befikre' star said, "For me, Akshay sir is a superstar in every possible way. He is such an enthralling actor and I am only grateful to be sharing screen space with him. He is so fascinating as an actor. "

"He can pull off action, comedy, romance, thriller, and be the best in everything. Akshay Kumar can ace any genre! He is so talented and experienced and one can only observe and learn from him all the time." Expressing her emotions for sharing the screen space with the 'Good Newwz' star, Kapoor added, "For me, it's the sheer joy of sharing screen space with him and getting to work at least once in my life with him. The experience has been so lovely. He couldn't have been more kind and wonderful than he was. He is somebody who is very friendly on sets."

"I am someone who would otherwise go back to my hotel room and not interact too much because I like being in my own space but he is someone who ensured that we all sit together and have lunches/dinners and get to know each other and be very involved like a close-knit family. I cherish this a lot because we were like a family on Bellbottom." Currently, Vaani is shooting for her next film in Chandigarh with Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie is titled 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. (ANI)

