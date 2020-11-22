Left Menu
HBO Max orders docuseries on Nicki Minaj

Rapper Nicki Minaj will be the subject of a docuseries hailing from streaming platform HBO Max. The Grammy-nominated artiste, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj, revealed the news on social media on Friday saying she is going to give viewers a "raw unfiltered" look at her personal life and professional work. "I'm very excited to finally share with you guys that my docuseries is coming to HBO Max!

Rapper Nicki Minaj will be the subject of a docuseries hailing from streaming platform HBO Max. The Grammy-nominated artist, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj, revealed the news on social media on Friday saying she is going to give viewers a "raw unfiltered" look at her personal life and professional work.

"I'm very excited to finally share with you guys that my docuseries is coming to HBO Max! It's going to give you guys a raw, unfiltered look at my personal life and my professional journey. And I can't wait to share it with you," Minaj, 37, said in a special announcement on the 10th anniversary of her debut album 'Pink Friday'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the six-part half-hour docuseries on the Trinidadian-American rapper is directed by Michael John Warren, who made his directorial debut in 2004 with Jay-Z's "Fade to Black" .

This will be Warren's third documentary project with Minaj following 2010's "Nicki Minaj: My Time Now" and "Nicki Minaj: My Time Again" (2015). Minaj is credited as an executive producer along with Warren and Aaron L. Gilbert, Brenda Gilbert and Cassandra Butcher for BRON Life, and Irving Azoff and Tommy Bruce for Creative Wealth Media.

'Pink Friday' was released on November 20, 2010 and following its groundbreaking success on the music charts it was also nominated for best rap album at the 2012 Grammys and won favorite rap/hip-hop album at the 2011 American Music Awards.

