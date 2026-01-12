HBO Max's 'The Pitt' Shines at Golden Globes: A Triumph for Medical Drama
HBO Max's 'The Pitt' clinched the best drama series award at the Golden Globes. The show, a gripping portrayal of emergency room dynamics in Pittsburgh, also earned Noah Wyle the best actor accolade. Meanwhile, Apple TV's 'The Studio' won best comedy, with Seth Rogen praised for his performance.
HBO Max's medical drama 'The Pitt' emerged as the winner of the best drama series at the Golden Globes, signaling the show's compelling narrative amidst America's healthcare challenges.
Noah Wyle, who portrays Dr. Michael Robinavitch, received the best actor award, highlighting his remarkable performance in the role of an ER doctor.
Simultaneously, Apple TV's 'The Studio' claimed the best comedy honor, as Seth Rogen secured recognition as best actor in a comedy for his part in the satirical Hollywood-focused series.