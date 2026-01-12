Left Menu

HBO Max's 'The Pitt' Shines at Golden Globes: A Triumph for Medical Drama

HBO Max's 'The Pitt' clinched the best drama series award at the Golden Globes. The show, a gripping portrayal of emergency room dynamics in Pittsburgh, also earned Noah Wyle the best actor accolade. Meanwhile, Apple TV's 'The Studio' won best comedy, with Seth Rogen praised for his performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 10:07 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 10:07 IST
HBO Max's 'The Pitt' Shines at Golden Globes: A Triumph for Medical Drama

HBO Max's medical drama 'The Pitt' emerged as the winner of the best drama series at the Golden Globes, signaling the show's compelling narrative amidst America's healthcare challenges.

Noah Wyle, who portrays Dr. Michael Robinavitch, received the best actor award, highlighting his remarkable performance in the role of an ER doctor.

Simultaneously, Apple TV's 'The Studio' claimed the best comedy honor, as Seth Rogen secured recognition as best actor in a comedy for his part in the satirical Hollywood-focused series.

TRENDING

1
Massive Pro-Iran Protests: Demonstrators Rally Against Foreign-Backed Unrest

Massive Pro-Iran Protests: Demonstrators Rally Against Foreign-Backed Unrest

 Iran
2
Protest for Resettlement: Voices of Manipur's Displaced

Protest for Resettlement: Voices of Manipur's Displaced

 India
3
Anomaly Strikes: India's Trusted PSLV Faces Another Setback

Anomaly Strikes: India's Trusted PSLV Faces Another Setback

 Global
4
Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026