Hilary Duff in quarantine after she was 'exposed' to coronavirus

Singer-actor Hilary Duff, who is pregnant with her third child, has said she was "exposed to COVID" and is in quarantine. The 33-year-old actor shared the health update on her Instagram Story on Saturday.

"Exposed to covid. Quarantine day 2 Fml (sic)" Duff captioned the post. She did not reveal where she was exposed to the coronavirus. She also has not said whether or not she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Duff has been shooting for the upcoming seventh and unofficial final season of "Younger" in New York City, reported E! Online. Neither the show's producers nor studio TV Land have commented on her quarantine or the status of production for the show. Duff has also not revealed if her husband, singer-songwriter Matthew Koma, 33, their two-year-old daughter Banks, or her son Luca, eight, whom she shares with ex-husband, ice hockey player Mike Comrie, have also been exposed to COVID-19, have tested positive or if she and her family have had any symptoms.

The "Lizzie McGuire" star announced her pregnancy in October. In March, Duff's "Younger" co-star Debi Mazar revealed she had tested positive for coronavirus.