Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: Temple kissing scenes stir trouble for Netflix India; veteran actress win big at Chinese-language and more

Temple kissing scenes stir trouble for Netflix India An Indian state on Sunday asked police to investigate after a member of the country's ruling party objected to scenes in the Netflix series A Suitable Boy, in which a Hindu girl kisses a Muslim boy against the backdrop of a Hindu temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2020 02:36 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 02:30 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Temple kissing scenes stir trouble for Netflix India; veteran actress win big at Chinese-language and more
Representative image

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Romantic comedy, veteran actress win big at Chinese-language 'Oscars'

A veteran actress and a romantic comedy stole the limelight at this year's Golden Horse Awards, the Chinese-speaking world's version of the Oscars, in Taiwan on Saturday, with China largely absent for a second year following a dispute over politics. "My Missing Valentine", a Taiwanese movie about a post office worker who wakes up to discover Valentine's Day has passed without her knowing, won five awards, including best film and best director.

Back with new Afrobeat album, veteran musician Bockarie asks for better Sierra Leone

Sierra Leonean musician and activist Emmerson Bockarie is no stranger to controversy, having received death threats from all ends of the country's political spectrum over two decades and three successive governments. Bockarie is back in his home country after a four-year stay in Nigeria with a new release amid heightened political friction over accusations of corruption, tribalism and partisanship between Sierra Leone's two main political parties.

Temple kissing scenes stir trouble for Netflix India

An Indian state on Sunday asked police to investigate after a member of the country's ruling party objected to scenes in the Netflix series A Suitable Boy, in which a Hindu girl kisses a Muslim boy against the backdrop of a Hindu temple. The series is based on an English novel by one of India's leading writers Vikram Seth and follows a young girl's quest for a husband. It is directed by celebrated Indian filmmaker Mira Nair.

'Freaky' Repeats as Winner at Quiet U.S. Box Office With $1.2 Million

Body-swap horror comedy "Freaky" repeated as the winner of a seriously subdued U.S. box office with $1.2 million at 2,057 locations in North America. The Universal and Blumhouse Productions' movie stars Vince Vaughn as a serial killer and Kathryn Newton as a low-profile high schooler who inadvertently switch bodies on Friday the 13th. "Freaky" has taken in $5.6 million in it first 10 days amid reluctance among many moviegoers to return to multiplexes until a COVID-19 vaccine is available.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

Entertainment News Roundup: Romantic comedy, veteran actress win big at Chinese-language; K-Pop's BTS marks year of the pandemic and more

Inching toward normal, Australia eases some COVID-19 curbs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany braces for extension of lockdown until Dec. 20

Germany will have to extend its measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic until Dec. 20, according to senior politicians and a draft proposal obtained by Reuters on Sunday. Germany imposed a month-long lockdown-lite from Nov. 2 to contain a...

U.S. Navy admiral makes unannounced visit to Taiwan, sources say

A two-star Navy admiral overseeing U.S. military intelligence in the Asia-Pacific region has made an unannounced visit to Taiwan, two sources told Reuters on Sunday, in a high-level trip that could vex China. The sources, who include a Taiw...

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could get UK approval this week - Telegraph

Britain could give regulatory approval to Pfizer-BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine this week, even before the United States authorises it, the Telegraph news site reported on Sunday.Citing government sources, it said British regulators were about ...

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 255,076 deaths from coronavirus; Ice Bucket Challenge co-creator Patrick Quinn dies at age 37 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Gazas health system days from being overwhelmed by COVID-19, advisers sayA sharp rise in coronavirus infections in the Gaza Strip could overwhelm the Palestinian enclaves meagre medical s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020