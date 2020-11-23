FACTBOX-Key winners at the 2020 American Music Awards

The American Music Awards, chosen by fans, were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, hosted by actress Taraji P. Henson. Following is a list of winners in key categories:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR Doja Cat

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber "10,000 Hours"

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST BTS

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO Taylor Swift "cardigan"

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST POP/ROCK Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP POP/ROCK BTS

FAVORITE SONG POP/ROCK Dua Lipa "Don't Start Now"

FAVORITE ALBUM RAP/HIP-HOP Roddy Ricch "Please Forgive Me For Being Anti Social"

FAVORITE SONG RAP/HIP-HOP Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion "WAP"

FAVORITE ALBUM SOUL/R&B The Weeknd "After Hours"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST SOUL/R&B The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST SOUL/R&B Doja Cat

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM Bad Bunny "YHLQMDLG"