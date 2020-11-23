FACTBOX-Key winners at the 2020 American Music Awards

FACTBOX-Key winners at the 2020 American Music AwardsReuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 10:30 IST
The American Music Awards, chosen by fans, were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, hosted by actress Taraji P. Henson. Following is a list of winners in key categories:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR Taylor Swift
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR Doja Cat
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber "10,000 Hours"
FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST BTS
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO Taylor Swift "cardigan"
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST POP/ROCK Taylor Swift
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP POP/ROCK BTS
FAVORITE SONG POP/ROCK Dua Lipa "Don't Start Now"
FAVORITE ALBUM RAP/HIP-HOP Roddy Ricch "Please Forgive Me For Being Anti Social"
FAVORITE SONG RAP/HIP-HOP Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion "WAP"
FAVORITE ALBUM SOUL/R&B The Weeknd "After Hours"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST SOUL/R&B The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST SOUL/R&B Doja Cat
FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM Bad Bunny "YHLQMDLG"
