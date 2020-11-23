Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trial opens in death of toddler in migrant smuggling case

Her death has since become a symbol of injustice toward migrants fleeing their homes seeking a better life in wealthy Europe. Outside the courthouse, a few dozen people were standing with banners reading “Justice for Mawda." The trial will center on the shot fired during the high-speed chase and to what extent it was necessary to seek to bring the car to a stop in that way.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 23-11-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 16:20 IST
Trial opens in death of toddler in migrant smuggling case

A trial opened Monday in the shooting death of a two-year-old toddler who was in a van during a high-speed chase between police and suspected migrant smugglers seeking to get to Britain. At the trial in Belgium's southern city of Mons, a policeman stands accused of involuntary manslaughter and two other men for being suspected migrant smugglers.

In May 2018, police wanted to check a suspicious van making its way through Belgium and when the vehicle sought to escape, police went after it. During the chase, police shot at the van and two-year-old Kurdish girl Mawda Shawri was hit in the head and later died. Belgian authorities said a shot was fired to stop the car and had no intention to target the people inside. Her death has since become a symbol of injustice toward migrants fleeing their homes seeking a better life in wealthy Europe.

Outside the courthouse, a few dozen people were standing with banners reading “Justice for Mawda." The trial will center on the shot fired during the high-speed chase and to what extent it was necessary to seek to bring the car to a stop in that way. In all, 30 people were in the van, including Mawda's brother and parents. The policeman faces up to two years in prison. The suspected smugglers face up to 30 years in prison.

Among those who have supported the “Justice For Mawda" cause on social media are musicians Peter Gabriel and Roger Waters and British director Ken Loach. “These are people who are fleeing terror, frightened for their lives, freeing across Europe, the most exploited, the most endangered people — the poorest most vulnerable people we can imagine," Loach said, arguing such people should not be shot at.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU's Barnier says "fundamental differences" persist in UK trade talks

The European Unions Brexit negotiator said on Monday fundamental differences persisted in trade talks with Britain but that both sides were pushing hard for a deal.After technical discussions this weekend, negotiations continue online today...

Churchill Brothers' Honduran recruit Clayvin Zuniga rescued Hurricane Eta-affected people

Having rescued scores of people from hurricane Eta, which has ravaged central America countries, Churchill Brothers Honduran recruit Clayvin Zuniga is now looking to impress with his football skills in the I-league. Zuniga made news with hi...

COVID-19 death toll reaches 100 in Ladakh; civil society calls for week-long shutdown

The COVID-19 death toll in the Union Territory of Ladakh reached 100 as two more people died due to the infection in Leh district, thereby prompting the civil society to call for a self-imposed week-long shutdown here from Monday to contain...

Thai woman alleges sex abuse in school then faces storm of criticism

A row over a Thai woman who held up a placard alleging sexual abuse in schools has put a spotlight on harassment in the education system even as she draws threats of legal action for misrepresentation and attacks for soiling Thailands image...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020