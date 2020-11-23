Women kill children, selves owing to domestic issues

Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 23 (PTI): Two women died by suicide after killing two children, all from one family, allegedly due to domestic issues on Monday, police said. Sangisetti Krishnaveni (55), her daughter Sivapavani (27) and the latter's children Nishant (9) and Ritika (7) were found dead in their house, the police said.

The women were apparently upset after the younger woman's husband married another recently, they said. The mother and daughter poisoned the children to death before hanging themselves, they said.

"We are investigating into the case from various angles to establish the real reason for the suicide. We are questioning Sivapavani's husband and other relatives," a senior police official said. The bodies have been removed for postmortem and a case under Section 174 Cr P C has been registered.