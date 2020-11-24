Left Menu
Development News Edition

Neil Patrick Harris joins Nicolas Cage in 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent'

Actor Neil Patrick Harris has boarded the cast of action satire "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent", headlined by Nicolas Cage. According to Deadline, Harris will play Cage's talent agent. Tom Gormican is directing from a screenplay he co-wrote with Kevin Etten.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-11-2020 10:03 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 10:03 IST
Neil Patrick Harris joins Nicolas Cage in 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent'

Actor Neil Patrick Harris has boarded the cast of action satire "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent", headlined by Nicolas Cage. The "How I Met Your Mother" alum also joins the already announced cast of Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish and Sharon Horgan. The Lionsgate movie, which is under production, follows a fictionalised Cage who is creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin. He accepts a USD 1 million offer to attend the birthday of a super fan (Pascal).

When things take a wildly dangerous turn, Cage is forced to live up to his own legend, channelling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the iconic Academy Award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: himself. According to Deadline, Harris will play Cage's talent agent.

Tom Gormican is directing from a screenplay he co-wrote with Kevin Etten. Kevin Turen, Kristin Burr and Mike Nilon are producers. James Myers and Brady Fujikawa are overseeing the feature for the studio..

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: 141 new COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad, 2 more deaths

Aurangabad has reported 141 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the Maharashtra district to 42,500, an official said on Tuesday. The district also recorded two deaths due to the viral infection on Monday, taking the toll to 1,136, he sa...

OxygenOS 10.5.3 update rolling out to OnePlus Nord N100

The OnePlus Nord N100 has started receiving the OxygenOS 10.5.3 update, the third software update since its launch in late October. The device received its first update, OxygenOS 10.5.1, in early November, followed by the OxygenOS 10.5.2 up...

IPL was disappointing but two days back, I think I found my hands: Smith ahead of India series

Australian batting mainstay Steve Smith on Tuesday said he has found his hands after a disappointing IPL campaign and is ready to torment the visiting Indian bowlers when the two sides lock horns in an eagerly-awaited showdown across format...

V-Trans Announces the Starting of Its Operations to SAARC Countries on the 62nd Foundation Day

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India V-Trans India Ltd, an integrated logistics service provider and one of the most popular logistics and cargo management company in the country, has announced the starting of its operations to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020