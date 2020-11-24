Neil Patrick Harris joins Nicolas Cage in 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent'

Actor Neil Patrick Harris has boarded the cast of action satire "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent", headlined by Nicolas Cage. The "How I Met Your Mother" alum also joins the already announced cast of Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish and Sharon Horgan. The Lionsgate movie, which is under production, follows a fictionalised Cage who is creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin. He accepts a USD 1 million offer to attend the birthday of a super fan (Pascal).

When things take a wildly dangerous turn, Cage is forced to live up to his own legend, channelling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the iconic Academy Award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: himself. According to Deadline, Harris will play Cage's talent agent.

Tom Gormican is directing from a screenplay he co-wrote with Kevin Etten. Kevin Turen, Kristin Burr and Mike Nilon are producers. James Myers and Brady Fujikawa are overseeing the feature for the studio..