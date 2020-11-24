Anthony Mackie to star in and produce action thriller 'The Ogun'
The actor, best known for playing Sam Wilson/ Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), will both feature in and produce the project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, stuntman-turned-scribe Madison Turner, whose credits include "The Dark Knight Rises", is working on the script.PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-11-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 11:44 IST
Marvel star Anthony Mackie has found his next project in "The Ogun" , an action thriller for Netflix. The actor, best known for playing Sam Wilson/ Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), will both feature in and produce the project.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, stuntman-turned-scribe Madison Turner, whose credits include "The Dark Knight Rises" , is working on the script. "The Ogun" follows a man named Xavier Rhodes who brings his teenage daughter to Nigeria to find a cure for the rare genetic condition that he passed on to her. When his daughter is kidnapped, Rhodes goes on a rampage through the criminal underworld to find her before it's too late, testing his powerful abilities to the limit.
A director is yet to be named. The feature film also reunites producer Jason Michael Berman of Mandalay Pictures with the actor, who previously backed the 2019 sci-fi drama "Io" , starring Mackie and Margaret Qualley.
Mackie recently wrapped shooting for the Disney Plus series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier", in which he reprises his MCU role..
ALSO READ
Schmidt Futures and Rhodes Trust Launch Global "Rise" Program to Find the Next Generation of Leaders and Support Them for Life
US Rhodes Scholars chosen virtually for the 1st time
US Rhodes Scholars chosen virtually for the first time
Four Indian-Americans among 32 students chosen as Rhodes Scholars from US