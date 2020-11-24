My Hero Academia Season 5: Tomura’s backstory, Season 4’s major characters likely to return

Do you know My Hero Academia Season 5 is already confirmed? The fifth season was finally revealed during this year's HeroFes event. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent season.

The anime enthusiasts are highly expecting My Hero Academia Season 5's release date to be announced soon. The confirmation of a fifth season was disclosed by Weekly Shōnen Jump on April 2. The anime lovers are quite glad to see the release of a short teaser. But it did not give any details on what to expect in the fifth season.

We are yet to get an official synopsis of My Hero Academia Season 5. However, Deku will get the Black whip and Fumikage with his black fallen angel, who gives him the ability to fly. There will also reappearance of Hitori sims from the Sports arc, Hitori is by far one of the most compelling underdog rival Deku has, as previously reported by Gizmo Blaze.

Despite the renewal of My Hero Academia Season 5 in April this year, no developmental updates took place in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. We all know how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transformation into a global pandemic collapsed the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time period.

My Hero Academia Season 5 is expected to feature most of the cast from the previous season, which includes Akatsuki Bakugo, Michael Tatum, Chaco Muranaka, Clifford Chapin, Luci Christian, Kenya Lida, Izuku Midoriya and Justin Briner.

On the other hand, My Hero Academia Season 5 can show a joint training arc. The viewers can also enjoy seeing the backstory of Tomura, who is the main villain in the series. It is expected to present Izuku's struggle against evil. Moreover, it will be interesting to see what happens to All Might who is already suffering from an ailment.

A recent posture revealed that fans are close to the release of My Hero Academia Season 5. The poster also features costume update for Class 1-A and the surprise return of Shinso Hitoshi, a student that was last relevant during the Sports Festival in Season 2.

Image Credit: Facebook / My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia Season 5 is said to be out in spring 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

