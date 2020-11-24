Left Menu
Development News Edition

My Hero Academia Season 5: Tomura’s backstory, Season 4’s major characters likely to return

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 24-11-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 13:10 IST
My Hero Academia Season 5: Tomura’s backstory, Season 4’s major characters likely to return
Despite the renewal of My Hero Academia Season 5 in April this year, no developmental updates took place in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Facebook / My Hero Academia

Do you know My Hero Academia Season 5 is already confirmed? The fifth season was finally revealed during this year's HeroFes event. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent season.

The anime enthusiasts are highly expecting My Hero Academia Season 5's release date to be announced soon. The confirmation of a fifth season was disclosed by Weekly Shōnen Jump on April 2. The anime lovers are quite glad to see the release of a short teaser. But it did not give any details on what to expect in the fifth season.

We are yet to get an official synopsis of My Hero Academia Season 5. However, Deku will get the Black whip and Fumikage with his black fallen angel, who gives him the ability to fly. There will also reappearance of Hitori sims from the Sports arc, Hitori is by far one of the most compelling underdog rival Deku has, as previously reported by Gizmo Blaze.

Despite the renewal of My Hero Academia Season 5 in April this year, no developmental updates took place in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. We all know how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transformation into a global pandemic collapsed the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time period.

My Hero Academia Season 5 is expected to feature most of the cast from the previous season, which includes Akatsuki Bakugo, Michael Tatum, Chaco Muranaka, Clifford Chapin, Luci Christian, Kenya Lida, Izuku Midoriya and Justin Briner.

On the other hand, My Hero Academia Season 5 can show a joint training arc. The viewers can also enjoy seeing the backstory of Tomura, who is the main villain in the series. It is expected to present Izuku's struggle against evil. Moreover, it will be interesting to see what happens to All Might who is already suffering from an ailment.

A recent posture revealed that fans are close to the release of My Hero Academia Season 5. The poster also features costume update for Class 1-A and the surprise return of Shinso Hitoshi, a student that was last relevant during the Sports Festival in Season 2.

Image Credit: Facebook / My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia Season 5 is said to be out in spring 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

There is cultural affinity between people of Andhra, Telangana and Karnataka, says Tejasvi Surya

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha BJYM chief and Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday interacted with Kannada Association in Hyderabad in view of upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC elections and said that there is a cultural ...

AIIMS doctor killed, 2 missing as car falls into canal in UP's Muzaffarnagar

An AIIMS doctor was killed while two went missing when their car fell into the Ganga canal in this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday, police said. Another doctor, who was travelling in the car, has been rescued and hospitalised. Circle Offi...

Suspected drug smugglers held in Jammu

Five narcotic smugglers were arrested after 60 kgs of drugs were recovered from their possession in Jammu district, officials said on Tuesday. A police party intercepted a truck and on search of the vehicle, 51 kgs of poppy and Rs 30,000 wa...

FOREX-Aussie and euro gain as U.S. transition goes ahead; kiwi jumps

Risk-oriented currencies including the Australian dollar and the euro rose on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump accepted the start of a transition to a Biden regime, that may include former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Trea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020