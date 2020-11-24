Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

The anime enthusiasts are highly excited as they have come closer to the premiere of Attack on Titan Season 4. The famous anime globally popular for its action-packed sequences and mesmerizing plot is set to be out in December this year.

Many fans are in distress after learning that Attack on Titan will mark end with Season 4. But the creators already assured that the final season would end in exciting way(s). Many anime lovers believe it is going to create a history.

Here we will try to bring some facts what fans can see in Attack on Titan Season 4. If some sources are to be believed, the imminent season will be split into two parts (10 and 12 episodes each) like the previous season. The first set of episodes will be out in December, while the second set is believed to be out in January 2021. However, we don't have any official update in favor of this claim.

The synopsis of Attack on Titan Season 4 goes this way – "The battle to retake Wall Maria begins now! With Eren's new hardening ability, the Scouts are confident they can seal the wall and take back Shiganshina District. If they succeed, Eren can finally unlock the secrets of the basement—and the world. But danger lies in wait as Reiner, Bertholdt, and the Beast Titan have plans of their own. Could this be humanity's final battle for as Dirk, Nozomi Kishimoto as Dina Fritz, Kensho Ono as Floch Forster, Akeno Watanabe as Hitch Dreyse, Tomokazu Sugita as Marlo Fredenbergsurvival?"

The imminent Season 4 of Attack on Titan will see Yuki Kaji reprising his role as Eren. It will see the returning of Marley. It will explore even deeper into the history and powers of the Titans. The plot is likely to skip some more time after the events of Season 3.

The final season's plot is likely to bring Mikasa Ackerman, Eren Jaeger and Armin Arlert to a close. With the help of Armin Mikassa and Ackerman, Eren will look to regain lost glory to save the face of humanity. After waging a battle with the Titans, they would establish the dominance of their own. The lead cast of all the earlier seasons will be back in the last season.

Attack on Titan Season 4 will premiere on December 7. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

