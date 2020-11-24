Honest docu-series, not puff piece: Abhishek Bachchan on 'Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers

Left Menu
Actor Abhishek Bachchan says the upcoming Amazon Prime Video sports documentary "Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers", about his Kabaddi team, is an in-depth take on the functioning of a sports unit. Produced by BBC Studios India and directed by two-time BAFTA Scotland winner Alex Gale, the series follows the journey of Jaipur Pink Panthers in the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 17:55 IST
Actor Abhishek Bachchan says the upcoming Amazon Prime Video sports documentary "Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers", about his Kabaddi team, is an in-depth take on the functioning of a sports unit.  Produced by BBC Studios India and directed by two-time BAFTA Scotland winner Alex Gale, the series follows the journey of Jaipur Pink Panthers in the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League. The series aims to provide a locker-room view of the team including interactions with Panthers' owner Bachchan.

During a virtual press conference to launch the trailer of the show, Bachchan said he was thrilled to have the series carefully document the behind-the-scenes process of building a team.  "This is an extremely honest documentary series. The one thing that they (Amazon and BBC) were clear about was that this is not going to be a puff piece on Kabbadi.  "This is a no-holds barred, honest, microscopic view of how a team plays, runs, prepares and deals with victory and failure," Bachchan told reporters.  Jaipur Pink Panthers had won the inaugural season of Pro Kabaddi League in 2014. Bachchan, 44, lauded the makers of the series and said they have brilliantly captured the "emotional journey" of the sport.  "That's what makes sports so valuable. We invest emotionally in sports because of the emotions our players have.  "The series shows what it means to these boys, to play Kabaddi, to represent Jaipur Pink Panthers, play for India and to see how difficult a life they all lead and what all sacrifices they've had to make to be at this platform," he added.  "Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers" will start streaming on December 4.

