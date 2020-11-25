'The Expanse' to end with season six on Amazon

Amazon's popular science-fiction series "The Expanse" will be concluding with its sixth season. The news comes less than a month before the show returns for its fifth season on December 16, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The core cast of the show, including Steven Strait, Thomas Jane and Dominique Tipper, will be returning for the finale season, except for Cas Anvar, who was the subject of a sexual misconduct investigation earlier this year. Set in a future where humanity has colonised the Solar System, "The Expanse" follows a disparate band of antiheroes as they unwittingly unravel and place themselves at the centre of a conspiracy which threatens the system's fragile state of cold war.

The first three seasons of the series, developed by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, had aired on Syfy, and Amazon revived it after the cable network canceled it in 2018. Naren Shankar will return as the showrunner for the final season.

"The dedication and artistry of everyone who helps bring 'The Expanse' to the screen is incredible. Our fans are awesome, and we cannot wait to get rolling on season six," Shankar said. Produced by Alcon Television Group, "The Expanse" is executive produced by Fergus, Ostby, Shankar, Kosove, Johnson, Laura Lancaster, Sharon Hall, Sean Daniel, Jason Brown and Dan Nowak.