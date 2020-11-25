Left Menu
Development News Edition

'The Expanse' to end with season six on Amazon

Set in a future where humanity has colonised the Solar System, "The Expanse" follows a disparate band of antiheroes as they unwittingly unravel and place themselves at the centre of a conspiracy which threatens the system's fragile state of cold war. The first three seasons of the series, developed by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, had aired on Syfy, and Amazon revived it after the cable network canceled it in 2018.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-11-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 13:33 IST
'The Expanse' to end with season six on Amazon

Amazon's popular science-fiction series "The Expanse" will be concluding with its sixth season. The news comes less than a month before the show returns for its fifth season on December 16, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The core cast of the show, including Steven Strait, Thomas Jane and Dominique Tipper, will be returning for the finale season, except for Cas Anvar, who was the subject of a sexual misconduct investigation earlier this year. Set in a future where humanity has colonised the Solar System, "The Expanse" follows a disparate band of antiheroes as they unwittingly unravel and place themselves at the centre of a conspiracy which threatens the system's fragile state of cold war.

The first three seasons of the series, developed by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, had aired on Syfy, and Amazon revived it after the cable network canceled it in 2018. Naren Shankar will return as the showrunner for the final season.

"The dedication and artistry of everyone who helps bring 'The Expanse' to the screen is incredible. Our fans are awesome, and we cannot wait to get rolling on season six," Shankar said. Produced by Alcon Television Group, "The Expanse" is executive produced by Fergus, Ostby, Shankar, Kosove, Johnson, Laura Lancaster, Sharon Hall, Sean Daniel, Jason Brown and Dan Nowak.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Smriti Irani alleges AIMIM, TRS working to place illegal immigrants in Telangana's voters' list

Ahead of Hyderabad civic polls, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday alleged that AIMIM and TRS are working in tandem to give illegal immigrants a place in the states voters list. The Union Minister attacked both AIMIM and TRS, stating,...

HC seeks police reply on former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's bail plea in Delhi riots case

The Delhi High Court Wednesday asked the police to respond to a bail plea of former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, who is lodged in jail for his alleged role in the communal violence in northeast Delhi riots in February. Justice Suresh Kumar...

I stayed true to myself: Ayushmann Khurrana revealed mantra on his popularity

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana who has etched his name in the history of Indian cinema with progressive, social entertainers, has revealed that his soaring popularity is due to his sticking to his beliefs and the choices he made as an a...

IIT Kharagpur innovation hub on AI & ML to translate research to industrially scalable products

IIT Kharagpur has set up a technology innovation hub on artificial intelligence AI and machine learning ML to translate academic research to industrially scalable products and processes, a spokesperson said. The institute recently set up a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020