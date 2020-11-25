Amber Riley to star in NBC musical comedy 'Dream'

"Glee" star Amber Riley set to headline another music-driven broadcast comedy series, this time in development at NBC. Riley is best known for playing student Mercedes Jones, a fashion-conscious diva who initially resents having to sing back-up in McKinley High School's music club "Glee" on the popular series from 2009 to 2015.

In her return to series television, the actor will also co-executive produce "Dream", a single-camera comedy. According to Deadline, the show hails from writer-producer Lisa Muse Bryant of "Black-ish" fame, producer Neil Meron and Universal TV where Meron is based.

The story follows a former teen mom Dream Morgan (Riley) who starts pursuing her dream of becoming a singer when her son graduates from college. Bryant serves as writer, showrunner and executive produces with Meron and his producing partner Mark Nicholson. "Dream" also marks a reunion for Meron and Riley, who starred in the network's highly-rated live musical "The Wiz Live!" backed by the producer and his late producing partner Craig Zadan.

Post "Glee" , Riley also appeared in the Tyler Perry feature film "Nobody's Fool" opposite Tiffany Haddish and Whoopi Goldberg, and in ABC's "The Little Mermaid Live!"..