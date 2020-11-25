British royal Meghan speaks about miscarriage in New York Times article
Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, has revealed that she had a miscarriage, an extraordinarily personal disclosure coming from a high-profile British royal. The wife of Prince Harry and former actress wrote about the experience in detail in an opinion article published in the New York Times on Wednesday, saying that it took place one July morning when she was caring for Archie, the couple's son.Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 14:34 IST
Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, has revealed that she had a miscarriage, an extraordinarily personal disclosure coming from a high-profile British royal.
The wife of Prince Harry and former actress wrote about the experience in detail in an opinion article published in the New York Times on Wednesday, saying that it took place one July morning when she was caring for Archie, the couple's son. "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," Meghan wrote.
"Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few. "In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage. Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning."
The intimate details shared in the article are strikingly at odds with the usual policy of senior members of the British royal family, who reveal almost nothing about their personal lives. Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, has never discussed her private life in any media interview in her 68-year reign.
Meghan and Harry stepped back from royal duties and moved to the United States earlier this year. They have been trying to forge a new role for themselves outside the constraints of life in Britain's strictly codified royal bubble.
- READ MORE ON:
- Prince Harry
- Queen Elizabeth
- British
- Harry
- Meghan
ALSO READ
People News Roundup: UK's Prince Harry welcomes Princess Diana interview inquiry; Ice Bucket Challenge co-creator Patrick Quinn dies at age 37
People News Roundup: Prince Harry welcomes Princess Diana and UK's Queen Elizabeth and husband Phillip celebrate anniversary
UK's Prince Harry welcomes Princess Diana interview inquiry
People News Roundup: Josh Groban seeking "Harmony" through new album; UK's Queen Elizabeth and husband Philip celebrate 73rd wedding anniversary and more
People News Roundup: Ice Bucket Challenge co-creator Patrick Quinn dies at age 37; UK's Prince Harry welcomes Princess Diana interview inquiry