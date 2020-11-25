Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meghan Markle reveals she suffered miscarriage in July

Former actor and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle on Wednesday (local time) revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in July this year.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-11-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 17:17 IST
Meghan Markle reveals she suffered miscarriage in July
Former actor and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Former actor and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle on Wednesday (local time) revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in July this year. According to Variety, Markle revealed about the miscarriage in a New York Times op-ed titled 'The Losses We Share,' where she also called on people to be more empathetic towards each other.

In the op-ed article, Markle penned down the events of an ordinary July morning that turned out to be a nightmare for her and her husband Prince Harry. "After changing [son Archie's] diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," Variety quoted Markle as stated in the article.

"Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband's hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we'd heal," Markle further wrote. The former 'Suits,' actor, and her husband have been living in Los Angeles after they parted ways with the Royal Family in March. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coffee Day Global posts Rs 59.38 cr loss for Jul-Sept

Coffee Day Global Ltd, an arm of Coffee Day Enterprises, on Wednesday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss at Rs 59.38 crore in the second quarter ended on September 30, 2020. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 98.4...

ISL: Kerala Blasters eye first win of season against NorthEast United FC

Kerala Blasters will look to notch up their maiden win of the season when they take on NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League match here on Thursday. Kerala Blasters went down 0-1 to ATK Mohun Bagan in their opening match. They cu...

VP Naidu refers to Presiding Officers as ‘high priests of temples of democracy’

Vice President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha Shri M.Venkaiah Naidu today asserted that none of the three organs of the State can claim to be supreme as only the Constitution is supreme and the legislature, the executive and the judic...

After borrowing surge, UK's Sunak to announce more spending

British finance minister Rishi Sunak, who has already pledged over 200 billion pounds 267 billion to fight the COVID-19 crisis, will free up more cash on Wednesday against the backdrop of the heaviest public borrowing since World War Two. S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020