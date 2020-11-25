The Kissing Booth 2 bags an award, Kissing Booth 3 will be out in summer 2021, says Joey King

Fans already know that The Kissing Booth 3 got official nod from Netflix. Directed by Vince Marcello, the third movie is a sequel to The Kissing Booth and The Kissing Booth 2. It is mainly based on Beth Reekles' books of the same name.

Netflix announced earlier that The Kissing Booth 3 was secretly shot at the same time with The Kissing Booth 2. Thus, the imminent film's was not severely affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Kissing Booth 3 will see the main cast, Joey King (as Elle Evans), Joel Courtney (as Lee Flynn), Taylor Zakhar Perez (as Marco V. Peña), Jacob Elordi as (Noah Flynn), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (as Chloe Winthrop), Molly Ringwald as (Mrs. Flynn) and Meganne Young (as Rachel).

Joey King has announced at the E! People's Choice Awards 2020 that The Kissing Booth 3 would be released in summer 2021. E! People's Choice Awards 2020 took place on November 16, 2020.

Joey King made the announcement E! People's Choice Awards 2020's onstage as she accepted the award for The Comedy Movie Star of 2020. "I told myself that if I won, I would share a very exciting piece of news with everybody. So I want to tell you that Kissing Booth 3, our final installment, is going to be released in summer 2021 and I'm so excited," Joey King said.

The previous Netflix movie Kissing Booth 2 also won The Comedy Movie of 2020 during the ceremony. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, The Kissing Booth 2 holds an approval rating of 27 percent based on 26 reviews, with an average rating of 4.17/10. On Metacritic, the film has a weighted average score of 39 out of 100, based on 12 critics, indicating 'generally unfavourable reviews'.

The final installment, Kissing Booth 3 will be released in summer 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix movies.

