Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Kissing Booth 2 bags an award, Kissing Booth 3 will be out in summer 2021, says Joey King

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-11-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 18:02 IST
The Kissing Booth 2 bags an award, Kissing Booth 3 will be out in summer 2021, says Joey King
Netflix announced earlier that The Kissing Booth 3 was secretly shot at the same time with The Kissing Booth 2. Image Credit: Facebook / The Kissing Booth 2

Fans already know that The Kissing Booth 3 got official nod from Netflix. Directed by Vince Marcello, the third movie is a sequel to The Kissing Booth and The Kissing Booth 2. It is mainly based on Beth Reekles' books of the same name.

Netflix announced earlier that The Kissing Booth 3 was secretly shot at the same time with The Kissing Booth 2. Thus, the imminent film's was not severely affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Kissing Booth 3 will see the main cast, Joey King (as Elle Evans), Joel Courtney (as Lee Flynn), Taylor Zakhar Perez (as Marco V. Peña), Jacob Elordi as (Noah Flynn), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (as Chloe Winthrop), Molly Ringwald as (Mrs. Flynn) and Meganne Young (as Rachel).

Joey King has announced at the E! People's Choice Awards 2020 that The Kissing Booth 3 would be released in summer 2021. E! People's Choice Awards 2020 took place on November 16, 2020.

Joey King made the announcement E! People's Choice Awards 2020's onstage as she accepted the award for The Comedy Movie Star of 2020. "I told myself that if I won, I would share a very exciting piece of news with everybody. So I want to tell you that Kissing Booth 3, our final installment, is going to be released in summer 2021 and I'm so excited," Joey King said.

The previous Netflix movie Kissing Booth 2 also won The Comedy Movie of 2020 during the ceremony. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, The Kissing Booth 2 holds an approval rating of 27 percent based on 26 reviews, with an average rating of 4.17/10. On Metacritic, the film has a weighted average score of 39 out of 100, based on 12 critics, indicating 'generally unfavourable reviews'.

The final installment, Kissing Booth 3 will be released in summer 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix movies.

Also Read: Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5's release in 2021, what more we know

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK will not phase out RPI inflation measure before 2030

Britain will not bring the Retail Prices Index RPI measure of inflation in line with the typically lower Consumer Prices Index before 2030. British government statisticians recommended last year that the government immediately bring RPI in ...

Malawi national smuggling cocaine worth Rs 6 crores held at Mumbai airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRS has apprehended a Malawi passenger at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in possession of 1,000 grams of cocaine, having a market price of Rs 6 crores. Officers of Mumbai zonal unit...

CBI recovers Rs 1 cr cash, jewellery in raids across 4 states in corruption cases

The CBI on Wednesday recovered Rs 1 crore in cash, besides jewellery and papers related to investments during its searches in four states in two separate cases of corruption, officials saidThe searches pertained to separate corruption cases...

Virtual Events Platform Airmeet Launches Multi-Track Event Format, Good for Mega-Conferences with Exhibition Booths

New Delhi India, November 25 ANIPRNewswire All-in-one, secure, simple, and scalable virtual events hosting platform Airmeet, today unveiled a new format which supports multi-track events for organisers to host large-scale, grand, and stunn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020