Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 25-11-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 17:03 IST
Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know
The delay for Money Heist Season 5 was logical as its production was affected in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Instagram / Úrsula Corberó

Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) is yet to get the official release date by Netflix but it will be out soon next year. The streaming giant announced on July 31 on social media that the Spanish series would end forever with the fifth season.

Since Netflix announced that Money Heist would end with Season 5, fans started expressing severe curiosity over the plot to know if everything will fall in line at the end. In a statement posted to Netflix's 'See What's Next' account, Alexa Pina said the following regarding the renewal: "We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropess. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season."

According to FormulaTV, Netflix announced the final part of Money Heist (Season 5) is set to be released in 2021. The announcement was recently done in a virtual event that was attended by Spanish publications. However, the exact date is yet to be announced.

The delay for Money Heist Season 5 was logical as its production was affected in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. We all know how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transformation into a global pandemic collapsed the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

The good part is that the production for Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5 had already been commenced filming with viewers spotting characters like Berlin (Pedro Alonso), Marseille (Luka Peroš) and Tatiana (Diana Gomez) on location in Denmark. The beautiful part is that with the returning of Alvaro Morte, fans are at least ensured that The Professor will be seen alive.

Money Heist Season 5 will see the returning cast members, which include Úrsula Coberó as Tokyo, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogotá, José Manuel Poga as Gandía, Luka Peros as Marseille, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Najwa Nimri as Inspector Sierra, and Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo.

Money Heist Season 5 doesn't have an exact airing date. But it is likely to appear in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: 'Decision on Dracula Season 2 hasn't been made', says lead actor Claes Bang

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

VP Naidu refers to Presiding Officers as ‘high priests of temples of democracy’

Vice President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha Shri M.Venkaiah Naidu today asserted that none of the three organs of the State can claim to be supreme as only the Constitution is supreme and the legislature, the executive and the judic...

After borrowing surge, UK's Sunak to announce more spending

British finance minister Rishi Sunak, who has already pledged over 200 billion pounds 267 billion to fight the COVID-19 crisis, will free up more cash on Wednesday against the backdrop of the heaviest public borrowing since World War Two. S...

Mobile banners rolled out in Durban, protest against human rights abuses in Pakistan

Several mobile banners have been rolled out in Durban, South Africa, protesting against human rights abuses in Pakistan, ahead of the 12th anniversary of the heinous Mumbai terror attack in 2008, which claimed the lives of over 160 people. ...

Goa govt will reduce coal handling at MPT: CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the coal handling at the Mormugao Port Trust MPT would be brought down by 50 per cent within a year. The CMs remarks came against the backdrop of protests against proposed expansion of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020