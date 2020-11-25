Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) is yet to get the official release date by Netflix but it will be out soon next year. The streaming giant announced on July 31 on social media that the Spanish series would end forever with the fifth season.

Since Netflix announced that Money Heist would end with Season 5, fans started expressing severe curiosity over the plot to know if everything will fall in line at the end. In a statement posted to Netflix's 'See What's Next' account, Alexa Pina said the following regarding the renewal: "We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropess. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season."

According to FormulaTV, Netflix announced the final part of Money Heist (Season 5) is set to be released in 2021. The announcement was recently done in a virtual event that was attended by Spanish publications. However, the exact date is yet to be announced.

The delay for Money Heist Season 5 was logical as its production was affected in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. We all know how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transformation into a global pandemic collapsed the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

The good part is that the production for Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5 had already been commenced filming with viewers spotting characters like Berlin (Pedro Alonso), Marseille (Luka Peroš) and Tatiana (Diana Gomez) on location in Denmark. The beautiful part is that with the returning of Alvaro Morte, fans are at least ensured that The Professor will be seen alive.

Money Heist Season 5 will see the returning cast members, which include Úrsula Coberó as Tokyo, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogotá, José Manuel Poga as Gandía, Luka Peros as Marseille, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Najwa Nimri as Inspector Sierra, and Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo.

Money Heist Season 5 doesn't have an exact airing date. But it is likely to appear in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

