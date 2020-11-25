Left Menu
Development News Edition

In new UN role, ex-CNN journalist seeks to end abuse of women and girls

By Ellen Wulfhorst NEW YORK, Nov 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Former CNN correspondent Isha Sesay planned to begin her new role as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) with a visit to Nigeria and Haiti - canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the British journalist and author listened remotely to stories from women and girls, from midwives to abuse survivors, in Yemen, Ukraine, Somalia and Sierra Leone.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 22:16 IST
In new UN role, ex-CNN journalist seeks to end abuse of women and girls

By Ellen Wulfhorst NEW YORK, Nov 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Former CNN correspondent Isha Sesay planned to begin her new role as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) with a visit to Nigeria and Haiti - canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the British journalist and author listened remotely to stories from women and girls, from midwives to abuse survivors, in Yemen, Ukraine, Somalia and Sierra Leone. "We did a global virtual tour," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation this week from her home in Los Angeles.

"It's not the same as being there and sitting side by side but .... it will have value." UNFPA, the U.N.'s sexual and reproductive health agency has warned of COVID-19's catastrophic impact on women and girls, with a surge in domestic violence, child marriage and female genital mutilation (FGM).

"In this moment of COVID and the pandemic, and seeing its impact on women and girls, there's really a need to amplify efforts to draw attention to gender-based violence and harmful practices," said Sesay, who was announced as ambassador on Wednesday. "I think we can achieve a great deal together."

Sesay has a strong record as a girls' rights advocate, leading CNN's Africa reporting for more than a decade and winning the Peabody Award in 2014 for its coverage of Boko Haram's kidnapping of more than 200 Nigerian schoolgirls in Chibok. In a welcoming statement, UNFPA Executive Director Natalia Kanem called Sesay "a gifted storyteller who has used her platform to elevate the voices of some of the world's most marginalized women and girls".

Sesay left CNN in 2018 and wrote "Beneath the Tamarind Tree", a book about her experiences reporting on the Chibok girls, and founded W.E. (Women Everywhere) Can Lead, a non-profit supporting girls' education in Sierra Leone. The newly minted U.N. ambassador grew up in Sierra Leone, where her mother Kadi Sesay was a government minister, as well as an FGM survivor, and one of her grandfather's wives was a traditional cutter.

FGM, which affects 200 million girls and women globally, involves the partial or total removal of the external genitalia and can cause bleeding, infertility and death. Gender-based violence is growing exponentially as the pandemic stretches on, Sesay said, with UNFPA estimating that every three months of lockdown could result in 15 million more cases of domestic abuse than would normally occur.

"It's really important for people to understand that the scale and impact of COVID is so much greater than what we can see at first glance," she said. "There is an urgency to this moment."

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN officials denounce bombings in northern Syria

At least five people were killed and about 18 wounded in an explosion that occurred near a bus station in Al-Bab city, in the Aleppo Governorate. A few hours later, another blast took place on a busy street in Afrin, also in Aleppo governor...

Ivory Coast says Hershey cocoa beans deal could derail farmer income scheme

U.S. chocolate maker Hersheys move to buy cheap beans from the New York futures exchange is an attempt to derail plans by Ivory Coast and Ghana to increase farmers income, the Ivorian cocoa regulator alleged in a letter seen by Reuters on W...

Maradona: 'Mad genius, Rest In peace', Indian sports fraternity led by Ganguly pays tribute

Football great Diego Maradonas death triggered an outpouring of emotional tributes in the Indian sporting fraternity on Wednesday with the countrys cricket chief Sourav Ganguly saying that he has lost his hero. Maradona, considered the grea...

American woman charged with hiding money transfers to Syria-based militants

U.S. federal prosecutors have charged a New Jersey woman with concealing multiple efforts to transfer money to Islamist militants in Syria connected to the Nusra Front, a onetime al Qaeda affiliate based in Syrias Idlib province.Maria Bell,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020