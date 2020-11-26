Left Menu
Joss Whedon exits HBO series 'The Nevers'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-11-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 10:13 IST
Director Joss Whedon is longer attached to HBO's period science fiction series "The Nevers" , a spokesperson for the network has confirmed. The representative said the show is still scheduled to premiere in the summer of 2021, reported Variety.

"We have parted ways with Joss Whedon. We remain excited about the future of ‘The Nevers’ and look forward to its premiere," HBO said. Whedon, who was set to serve as writer, director, executive producer, and showrunner, said he was quitting the project as he was unable to meet "the physical challenges of making such a huge show during a global pandemic".

"This year of unprecedented challenges has impacted my life and perspective in ways I could never have imagined, and while developing and producing 'The Nevers' has been a joyful experience, I realize that the level of commitment required moving forward, combined with the physical challenges of making such a huge show during a global pandemic, is more than I can handle without the work beginning to suffer. I am genuinely exhausted and am stepping back to martial my energy towards my own life, which is also at the brink of exciting change," Whedon said in a statement of his own. "I am deeply proud of the work we have done; I'm grateful to all my extraordinary cast and collaborators, and to HBO for the opportunity to shape yet another strange world. 'The Nevers' is a true labor of love, but after two plus years of labor, love is about all I have to offer. It will never fade," he added. "The Nevers" is billed as an epic sci-fi drama which revolves around a gang of Victorian women who find themselves with unusual abilities, relentless enemies, and a mission that might change the world.

The project received straight-to-series order in July 2018. Led by Laura Donnelly, Olivia Williams and Nick Frost, the cast also includes Kiran Sonia Sawar, Elizabeth Berrington, Ella Smith, Viola Prettejohn, Anna Devlin and Martyn Ford.

Whedon is also currently at the centre of an investigation by WarnerMedia, HBO's parent company, over allegations of misconduct on the set of "Justice League" made by star Ray Fisher. The investigation is underway..

