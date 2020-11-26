Bill Murray's brother, Ed, inspiration behind 'Caddyshack', dies

Hollywood veteran Bill Murray's older brother Ed Murray, who served as the inspiration of the 1980 American sports comedy "Caddyshack" , has died. Ed Murray's died on Tuesday, according to a lengthy post on the Murray family's golf business Instagram account.

The kin did not share the cause of death and age. In the post, the family remembered Ed Murray as a "gracious" family man and gentle soul.

"Named after the family patriarch, it was Ed who introduced the Murray family to this wonderful game of golf - by way of caddying at Indian Hills Country Club - at the age of 10, no less. (They don't make 'em like that anymore)" the post reads. It was this experience that was used by brother Brian Doyle-Murray while co-writing "Caddyshack" in which both he and Bill Murray appeared.

His loss is a hole that will never be filled, the family said further. "Ed and all five Murray brothers are members of the Caddie Hall of Fame as well - something all the boys take pride in, as this game helped shape their lives. It was an honor for all of us to get to know Ed and to spend time with him over the past half-decade as we've built this brand with the Murray family." PTI RDS RDS