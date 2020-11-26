Left Menu
Development News Edition

Runaway girl from Maha traced to Bihar, reunited with parents

A 16-year-old girl, who ran away from her home here in Maharashtra last year after her parents opposed her decision to pursue dancing and modelling, has been traced to Bihar and reunited with her family, police said on Thursday.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 26-11-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 16:10 IST
Runaway girl from Maha traced to Bihar, reunited with parents

A 16-year-old girl, who ran away from her home here in Maharashtra last year after her parents opposed her decision to pursue dancing and modelling, has been traced to Bihar and reunited with her family, police said on Thursday. The girl, a resident of Vasai area in Palghar district, went 'missing' in October last year, following which a case under IPC Section 363 (kidnapping) was registered by police here, they said.

The police learnt that the girl was interested in modelling and dancing, but her parents were against it and wanted her to pursue her studies, police inspector, anti-human trafficking cell, Bhaskar Phukale said. During the probe, the police came across some of her dance videos on YouTube and got to know she was in Bihar.

After searching for her at some production houses in Bihar, they got her WhatsApp contact number and traced her to East Champaran district, the official said. To get in touch with her, a police official then replaced the display picture (DP) on his mobile phone with a model's photo and sent out a message, posing as someone looking for models for an assignment, he said.

When the girl came across the message and a communication was established with her, she was called to a hotel in Bihar for a meeting. After she arrived at the hotel, the police brought her along with them here and reunited with her parents on Tuesday, the official said.

While in Bihar, the girl did small roles infilms to sustain her livelihood, he added..

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany wants ski resorts closed but hard to get deal with neighbour Austria

Germany wants Alpine countries to keep ski resorts closed to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, but reaching an agreement with neighbouring Austria is proving difficult, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.The ski season is approach...

India, Nepal agree to advance mutual cooperation as Foreign Secretaries hold talks

India and Nepal on Thursday agreed to step up efforts to advance mutual cooperation during a productive meeting between Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and his Nepalese counterpart Bharat Raj Paudyal. Shringla began his two-day off...

Closing shops on Sundays shouldn't be confused with weekend lockdown: U’Khand Govt

The Uttarakhand government on Thursday clarified that there will be no weekend lockdown in the state capital but only closure of market places, barring shops selling essentials, on Sundays for sanitisation purposes in the wake of the COVID-...

India, Australia players to wear armbands during 1st ODI in honour of Dean Jones

The Indian and Australian cricketers will wear black armbands and observe a minutes silence ahead of the first ODI on Friday in honour of Dean Jones, who died during the IPL in September. The former Australia batsman, who had represented hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020