Nushrratt Bharuccha kickstarts shooting for horror-thriller 'Chhori'

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha on Thursday marked the beginning of shooting for her upcoming horror thriller 'Chhori' with a 'muhurat pooja.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 19:28 IST
Nushrratt Bharuccha kickstarts shooting for horror-thriller 'Chhori'
Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha holding 'Chhori' film's clapperboard (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha on Thursday marked the beginning of shooting for her upcoming horror thriller 'Chhori' with a 'muhurat pooja.' The 'Dream Girl' actor took to Instagram to share a picture from the pooja session and another picture of herself with the clapperboard of the film.

She went on to compliment the post with a short note dedicated to the film and its team. "Onto new beginnings, this time for #Chhori. Excited, nervous & charged up for this one! @furia_vishal cannot wait to create magic with you," Bharuccha wrote in the caption.

"Thank you @ivikramix & @abundantiaent, along with @crypttv and the sweetest @notjackdavis for having put this thrilling film together and trusting me with it! @shikhaarif.sharma Girl you get me, kahaan thi tu ab tak," she added. The horror flick is a Hindi remake of hit Marathi movie 'Lapachhapi.'

Directed by Vishal Furia, produced by Vikram Malhotra and Jack Davis, the film marks Bharuccha's first horror flick in the Bollywood industry after many light-hearted films like 'Dream Girl,' 'Pyaar Ka Punchnaama' and others. (ANI)

Videos

