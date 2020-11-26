Left Menu
Bollywood pays tribute to the victims of 26/11 terror attacks

On the 12th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Bollywood paid homage to the innocent victims and security personnel who lost their lives.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-11-2020 20:39 IST
Bollywood pays tribute to the victims of 26/11 terror attacks
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

On the 12th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Bollywood paid homage to the innocent victims and security personnel who lost their lives. Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to her social media handle on Twitter, and shared a picture with the caption "Praying for peace and healing for every single life that was changed, lost, and altered".

Akshay Kumar also paid his tribute to the brave hearts on Twitter and wrote, "26/11, a day Mumbaikars will never forget. My heartfet tribute to the martyrs and victims of the #MumbaiTerrorAttack. We will forever be indebted to our bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice". While remembering the sacrifices of our real-life heroes, Tushar Kapoor posted a Tweet that read "A symbol of the strength and resilience of this city that withstood the ghastly #MumbaiTerrorAttack! All thanks to our police force, the army & the people! #26/11".

Vicky Kaushal posted an image of him at the Nariman House business and residential complex on his Instagram handle with the caption "A little light repels much darkness". Actor Tiger Shroff also shared an Instagram story on his social media handle and paid homage to our saviors.

Twelve years ago on November 26, Mumbai came under attack when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LET) terrorists came from Pakistan, entered through the sea route, and carried out shootings and bombings across Mumbai. Amongst the targeted places were Taj Hotel and Tower, Leopold Cafe, Nariman House business and residential complex, and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel. (ANI)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

