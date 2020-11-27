Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Maradona wanted to be embalmed and put on show, friend says

One of the people present when Maradona proposed the idea was his lawyer Matias Morla, who suggested the former Napoli and Boca Juniors forward formalise his request with a notary, something he did on Oct. 13, Argentine media reported. Morla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 27-11-2020 03:22 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 03:20 IST
Soccer-Maradona wanted to be embalmed and put on show, friend says
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Few people had the power to say no to Diego Maradona in life but his family appear to have put their foot down on an unusual last request. Maradona, who died from a heart attack on Wednesday aged 60, told friends during the coronavirus lockdown that when he died he wanted to be embalmed and put on show for fans, according to Martin Arevalo, a journalist who was close to the former Argentina captain.

"When the idea of a statue first came up he said: 'No, I want them to embalm me'," Arevalo told TyC sports. Arevalo, one of the few reporters who enjoyed Maradona's confidence, confirmed the details of the footballer's wishes to Reuters, adding that Maradona wanted "to remain with us forever".

Two other legends of Argentina's modern history, President Juan Peron and his wife Eva Peron, were embalmed. One of the people present when Maradona proposed the idea was his lawyer Matias Morla, who suggested the former Napoli and Boca Juniors forward formalise his request with a notary, something he did on Oct. 13, Argentine media reported.

Morla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The family, however, were set to bury Maradona alongside his parents at a cemetery on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.

Tens of thousands of people lined up to say a final farewell to Maradona's coffin at the presidential palace on Thursday, with the huge crowds causing disorder and clashes with police.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dyson to invest $3.7 billion to double product range by 2025

Dyson, the inventor of the bagless vacuum cleaner, said it would invest 2.75 billion pounds 3.67 billion in new technology in the next five years to double its product portfolio, including devices that would take it beyond the home. Founded...

Mexico opens anti-monopoly probe against Wal-Mart de Mexico

Mexicos anti-monopoly commission has said it has begun a formal investigation into possible monopolistic practices in wholesale and retail goods distribution and sales, a probe that appears to involve Wal-Marts Mexican subsidiary. While the...

Trump says he will leave the White House if Electoral College votes for Biden

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. In the nearest he has come to a concession, Republican Trump said if Biden is certified the ...

Memorial plaque for Jewish victims of 26/11 Mumbai attacks unveiled at Israel synagogue

Jewish outreach movement Chabad has unveiled a plaque at its synagogue in Israels southern coastal city of Eilat in the memory of six Jews killed in the 2611 Mumbai terror attacks, demanding that the perpetrators of the carnage be brought t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020