Left Menu
Development News Edition

It's a really meditative project: Kristen Stewart on playing Princess Diana in new film

Titled "Spencer", the movie will centre around the Princess of Wales’ decision to leave Prince Charles while holidaying with the British royals. Stewart, who most recently featured opposite Mackenzie Davis in "Happiest Season", discussed the project during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-11-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 11:43 IST
It's a really meditative project: Kristen Stewart on playing Princess Diana in new film

Hollywood star Kristen Stewart, who is set to play Princess Diana in filmmaker Pablo Larrain’s upcoming biopic, believes the film is a poetic internal imagining of the UK royal's story. Titled "Spencer" , the movie will centre around the Princess of Wales’ decision to leave Prince Charles while holidaying with the British royals.

Stewart, who most recently featured opposite Mackenzie Davis in "Happiest Season", discussed the project during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "It's a really meditative project. There are so many perspectives of her and of her story... it's just not a black and white thing and it's a very slippery, really emotionally-packed story for a lot of people," the 30-year-old actor said.

"This is a really kind of poetic, really internalised imagining of maybe the heaviest three days’ time before she does something as gnarly as leaving the royal family. I'm just sort of reading everything that I can and then forgetting it, because it's kind of a really internalised story," she added. In a separate interview with "Jimmy Kimmel Live" , Stewart said she was really young when Princess Diana died in a car accident in Paris in August 1997.

"It’s hard not to feel protective of her. She was so young. Everyone's perspective is different, and there's no way to get everything right ... what is fact in relation to personal experience," she added. Larrain, whose directorial credits include critically-acclaimed films such as "Jackie", "Neruda" and "Ema" , will direct the movie from a script by Steven Knight of "Peaky Blinders" fame.

He will also produce the film with Juan de Dios, Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski and Paul Webster..

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Writing for kids needs simplification of concepts, language: Devdutt Pattanaik

Writing for children needs simplification of concepts and language, says illustrator-mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik, who finds the process involved in such works both challenging as well as exciting. Pattanaik recently come out with Vahanna ...

NSE declares Anugrah Stock and Broking as defaulter, expels membership

The National Stock Exchange has declared Anugrah Stock and Broking a defaulter and expelled the brokerage houses membership. The move comes a few days after the National Stock Exchange of India NSE scrapped the membership of Karvy Stock Bro...

72 patients recover from COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, fresh cases at 29

COVID-19 recoveries continued to outnumber fresh cases as 72 more people were cured of the disease, while 29 fresh infections pushed the states tally to 16,204, a health department official said on Friday. Of the 29 new cases, six were repo...

Graffiti in support of terror groups surfaces in Mangaluru on anniversary of Mumbai attack

An inflammatory graffiti hailing terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba surfaced here on the occasion of 12th anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai attack, prompting the police to launch an investigation to find out the culprits behind it. The anonymous gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020