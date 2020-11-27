Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cher to visit Pakistan to help 'world's loneliest elephant'

Iconic singer and actress Cher was set to visit Pakistan on Friday to celebrate the departure of Kaavan, dubbed the “world's loneliest elephant,” who will soon leave a Pakistani zoo for better conditions after years of lobbying by animal rights groups and activists.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 27-11-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 14:05 IST
Cher to visit Pakistan to help 'world's loneliest elephant'

Iconic singer and actress Cher was set to visit Pakistan on Friday to celebrate the departure of Kaavan, dubbed the “world's loneliest elephant,” who will soon leave a Pakistani zoo for better conditions after years of lobbying by animal rights groups and activists. Because of security concerns, Cher's schedule was not made public but “she is on her way,” said Martin Bauer of Four Paws International, a Vienna-based animal welfare group that's led the charge to save Kaavan.

The elephant has languished in the zoo for 35 years, and lost his partner in 2012. He was diagnosed by veterinarians as both overweight and malnourished earlier this year, and also suffers behavioural issues. He's set to leave for a sanctuary in Cambodia on Sunday. Cher took up Kaavan's cause and has been a loud voice advocating for his resettlement. Four Paws, which often carries out animal rescue missions, has provided the medical treatment needed before Kaavan can travel. The battle for his relocation began in 2016.

“Thanks to Cher, but also local Pakistani activists, Kaavan's fate made headlines around the world, and this contributed to the facilitation of his transfer,” Bauer told The Associated Press on Friday. Even after he's in Cambodia, he'll require years of physical and even psychological assistance, Bauer said.

Because of the abysmal living conditions blamed on systemic negligence, Pakistan's high court in May ordered the closure of Marghazar Zoo in the capital of Islamabad, where Kaavan has lived for much of his life. A medical examination in September showed Kaavan's nails were cracked and overgrown — the result of years of living in an improper enclosure with flooring that damaged his feet.

The elephant has also developed stereotypical behaviour, shaking his head back and forth for hours, which the medical team of wildlife veterinarians and experts blamed on his utter boredom. For the past three months, a Four Paws team including veterinarian Dr Amil Khalil and the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board has been readying Kaavan to leave. Members of the welfare group will also accompany him to the sanctuary.

Bauer lauded the powerful impact celebrity voices can have for animal rights. “Celebrities lending their voices to good causes are always welcomed, as they help starting public discourse and raising pressure on responsible authorities,” he said.

“Around the globe there are animal lovers, famous and not famous, and the support of every single one of them is crucial," he added.(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google rolling out new feature called 'Chrome Actions'

Tech giant Google is gradually rolling out a new feature to Google Chrome 87 that allows the user to type commands in the address bar that perform specific browser actions. According to Mashable, this new feature is called Chrome Actions an...

Number of Spanish hotels for sale swells amid COVID, property portal says

The number of hotels for sale in Spain surged by 19 in October compared to March, with most of those on offer in holiday hotspots, leading property portal Idealista said on Friday. Spains economy is heavily hospitality dependent and lockdow...

China's attempt to erect fences near Shan state irks Myanmar

The border tensions between Myanmar and China have renewed after Chinese officials constructed fences near the border of the two countries in Laukkai Township in the Kokang Self-Administered Zone SAZ in northern Shan state. The Chines move ...

Rabbi attacked at knifepoint by woman assailant in Vienna

A rabbi was attacked at knifepoint in Vienna by a woman who ripped the Jewish skullcap from his head and yelled an anti-Semitic threat before fleeing, police in the Austrian capital said on Friday. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020