Actor Priyanshu Painyuli, TV actor Vandana Joshi get married

"Extraction" star Priyanshu Painyuli and actor Vandana Joshi tied the knot in the presence of close family members and friends in Dehradun. Painyuli said the coronavirus pandemic put a halt on wedding plans across the world but he and Joshi decided to have an intimate ceremony on Thursday

"At the start of 2020, we were comfortably coasting along, not knowing what’s going to come our way. Everyday ever since has been a reminder of precious family and loved ones are. "For those of you who couldn’t be there, I know you all were omnipresent in spirit. We tied the knot as a reminder to us and everyone else that no matter where life takes us, family remains sacrosanct and must be our priority," Painyuli said in a statement. The actor, best known for Vikramaditya Motwane''s "Bhavesh Joshi Superhero", "Mirzapur 2" , will be seen next in Taapsee Pannu-starrer "Rashmi Rocket"

Joshi has worked in TV show "Dil Se Diya Vachan".