Maha: 4 held for kidnapping minor from Latur

Maha: 4 held for kidnapping minor from LaturPTI | Latur | Updated: 27-11-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 20:19 IST
Four people were arrested forallegedly kidnapping a five-year-old boy from Renapur tehsilin Maharashtra's Latur district over two months ago, policesaid on Friday
An official said Devidas Sawant (69), his wife and twograndsons, who live in Thane near Mumbai now, were visitingtheir native Sangavi village here in September when theabduction took place, he said
"One of the grandsons was kidnapped on September 11and released the next day. Acting on a tip-off, we arrestedKiran Laxman Mudale (26), a resident of Kalmatha in Ausatehsil, Maruti Mudale (28), Dipak Mudale (23) and GajananSawant, over two months after the crime," he said.
