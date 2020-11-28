Left Menu
Ozzy Osbourne regrets cheating on wife Sharon

English singer-songwriter Ozzy Osbourne recently revealed one of his regrets- cheating on wife Sharon Osbourne.

Ozzy Osbourne (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

English singer-songwriter Ozzy Osbourne recently revealed one of his regrets- cheating on wife Sharon Osbourne. According to Fox News, the rocker, who will turn 72 next week, spoke about his past indiscretions in British GQ's Men of the Year issue. In 2016, Osbourne and his wife, Sharon, split briefly after news broke he was unfaithful during their marriage.

They reconciled, but Ozzy addresses how difficult the experience was for Sharon. "I've done some pretty outrageous things in my life. I regret cheating on my wife. I don't do it anymore. I got my reality check and I'm lucky she didn't leave me. I'm not proud of that. I was pissed off with myself. But I broke her heart," he revealed.

In 2017, the Black Sabbath band member told Rolling Stone he "realized what a f***** idiot I was. I mean, I'm still nuts, but in control of it a bit more." "When I said, 'Don't get caught by your missus,' I'm not proud of all that s***. I upset my wife and I upset my family and I made a lot of shock and shame. I love my wife, and it made me realize what a f***** idiot I've been," he added.

The couple married in 1982 and have three children. The 68-year-old TV host publicly forgave her husband in show, 'The Talk' in July 2016.

"He feels that he owes everyone here an apology because he's put us all through it. He's very embarrassed and ashamed about his conduct," Sharon described at the time. "I forgive. It's going to take a long time to trust, but we've been together 36 years, 34 of marriage. ... I just can't think of my life without him," she added.

Fox News reported that Ozzy entered rehab for sex addiction after his affair went public in 2016. He said in a statement at the time, "Over the last six years, I have been dealing with sex addiction. I am mortified at what my behavior has done to my family. I thank God that my incredible wife Sharon is at my side to support me."

He clarified that he did maintain his sobriety throughout it all. "I have been sober for three and a quarter years. I have not touched drugs or alcohol in that time," Ozzy explained. (ANI)

