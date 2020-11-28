Ron Howard to shoot Thai caves rescue film in Australia

Left Menu
Filmmaker Ron Howard will be heading to Australia in March 2021 to shoot "Thirteen Lives", his upcoming movie about 2018 Thai caves rescue mission.

28-11-2020
Filmmaker Ron Howard will be heading to Australia in March 2021 to shoot "Thirteen Lives" , his upcoming movie about 2018 Thai caves rescue mission. According to Variety, the movie will be filmed in Queensland with the country's federal government pledging USD 13 million in funding for the project, as part of its Location Incentive program to bring film productions to Australia.

"Thirteen Lives" is based on the true story of the 2018 Tham Laung cave rescue of a boys’ soccer team, who were trapped for days with no supplies and decreasing oxygen levels. A group of divers from all over the world came together to retrieve them. "Over the years, I’ve both enjoyed and creatively benefitted from collaborations with Australian artists and technicians in front of and behind the camera, from Cate Blanchett, Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe and Chris Hemsworth to John Seale, Donald McAlpine and Andrew Rowlands and many others," said Howard.

"From 'Thirteen Lives' to the animated project I am directing with Animal Logic (‘The Shrinking of Treehorn’) in Australia, I am excited about the opportunity to film and work in Australia and dramatically expand on that list of collaborators whose sensibilities and work ethic I have long admired and respected," he added. The movie will be produced by Brian Grazer, PJ van Sandwijk, Gabrielle Tana and Karen Lunder.

