Is Prison Break Season 6 cancelled due to Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell’s decision?

Is Prison Break Season 6 in the process of making? Prison Break enthusiasts across the world were dying to know when they get the series back with sixth season. They were happy as Dominic Purcell revealed for multiple times that the show was making a comeback. However, fans are currently disappointed after knowing that series' future is not assured.

A few days back Wentworth Miller has announced over Instagram saying he would not return for Prison Break Season 6. He revealed that he would not reprise his role as Michael Scofield even if Prison Break returns with Season 6.

"On a related note... I'm out. Of PB. Officially…. So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons... I understand this is disappointing. I'm sorry. If you're hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one..." Wentworth Miller shared on Instagram.

Alternatively, the other lead star Dominic Purcell, who played the role of Lincoln Burrows, took to social media in support of his co-star. Dominic Purcell also expressed his desire not to return for Prison Break Season 6.

"I cannot persuade, nor would I even attempt to persuade him to betray his truth. So, that's it, six isn't gonna happen, and if it does happen it's not gonna happen with myself or Wentworth because I'm loyal to Wentworth," Dominic Purcell said in his video.

Fans are severely disappointed with the decision taken by Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller. However, based on the previous developments on Prison Break Season 6, fans still believe that some positive things will happen soon in near future and the series will be back for sixth season.

Dominic Purcell has said season 6 won't happen in his new Instagram video pic.twitter.com/VoW60dTTPb — Prison Break (@prisonn_break_) November 9, 2020

Prison Break lovers across the world might have forgotten Dominic Purcell's old message on the making of Season 6. During the mid of May 2020, he threw a hint on the making of Prison Break Season 6. He wrote that Amaury Nolasco is the only one who knows what's going on with the sixth season.

"@amaurynolasco is the only one that knows what's going with #prisonbreak6. Hit him up," Dominic Purcell wrote on Instagram against a short clip.

Dominic Purcell also encouraged fans saying 'hit him up'. 'Him' was directed to Amaury Nolasco, who is famous for his role Fernando Sucre in Prison Break.

