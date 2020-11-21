Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 21-11-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 15:31 IST
The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap
The first episode of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 highlighted what the team had discovered earlier. Image Credit: Facebook / The Curse of Oak Island

The treasure hunters are already back and fans are highly excited. Two episodes of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 have already been aired. The viewers are very glad as the coronavirus pandemic couldn't keep the Lagina brothers and their team away from excavating the island.

The previous sneak peek of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 – "The swamp becomes the focus of a major excavation to uncover a newly found structure and more importantly, to get to the bottom of why this bog was artificially modified or created as much as 800 years ago."

"And Rick, Marty, Craig and the team will prepare for the operation that they have been working their way toward since they took over the Oak Island treasure hunt more than a decade ago: the 'Big Dig' in the Money Pit," History's logline reads on The Curse of Oak Island Season 8.

The first episode of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 highlighted what the team had discovered earlier. It revealed when Tyler Newton almost discovered gold after going 170ft underground. Newton then dived 170ft underwater and noticed a shiny golden object. Unfortunately, it slipped through his fingers and fell further.

The second episode of Curse of Oak Island Season 8 started with the fellowship trying to answer if the tunnels from the swamp Smith's Cove and Lot could lead to the Money Pit. The episode also focused on the presence of tar kiln and its significance in the treasure hunt.

Here's the synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode titled 'The Boys are Back' that aired on last Tuesday, November 17 – "Out of quarantine and ready for action, Rick, Marty and the team unearth hard evidence of a centuries old tar kiln, suggesting significant industry happened on Oak Island long before the discovery of the Money Pit."

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 has got the title 'If the Ox Shoes Fit'. The imminent will focus on the team's effort to edge closer to the treasure. This is going to be a historic dig in the entire treasure-hunting expeditions on the Oak Island where many have tried in the last over 200 years and failed.

The team led by Lagina brothers are expected to get evidence of Chinese activity on the mysterious island. Gary Drayton also discovers a coin that is speculated to be Chinese. The team is giving all its endeavor to solve the mystery in this season.

Never miss the airing of Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 on Tuesday, November 24 at 9/8c on the History Channel. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent episodes.

Also Read: The Last Kingdom Season 5 filming updates, Uhtred's goal of taking back Bebbanburg

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah springs a suprise, walks on Chennai road to greet supporters

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday sprang a surprise here when he virtually broke protocol to get out of his vehicle and walk on the busy GST Road outside the airport to greet supporters, minutes after he landed here for a two-day vi...

Security being used as a pretext to impede and customize democracy in J&K: Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and president of newly cobbled up Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD Farooq Abdullah on Saturday objected to the treatment meted out to the amalgam candidates, saying security is being used ...

C'garh: Two Naxals arrested in Bijapur district

Two Naxals, including a senior cadre carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, were arrested from different places in Chhattisgarhs Bijapur district, police said on Saturday. Korsa Dasru 45, a member of Madded Area Committee of Maoists, w...

K'taka CM warns against forceful enforcement of bandh against Maratha Corporation

As pro-Kannada groups decided to go ahead with Karnataka bandh on December 5 against the establishment of the Maratha Development CorporationMDC, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday asked them to withdraw it, as he warned against any...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020