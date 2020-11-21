The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

The treasure hunters are already back and fans are highly excited. Two episodes of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 have already been aired. The viewers are very glad as the coronavirus pandemic couldn't keep the Lagina brothers and their team away from excavating the island.

The previous sneak peek of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 – "The swamp becomes the focus of a major excavation to uncover a newly found structure and more importantly, to get to the bottom of why this bog was artificially modified or created as much as 800 years ago."

"And Rick, Marty, Craig and the team will prepare for the operation that they have been working their way toward since they took over the Oak Island treasure hunt more than a decade ago: the 'Big Dig' in the Money Pit," History's logline reads on The Curse of Oak Island Season 8.

The first episode of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 highlighted what the team had discovered earlier. It revealed when Tyler Newton almost discovered gold after going 170ft underground. Newton then dived 170ft underwater and noticed a shiny golden object. Unfortunately, it slipped through his fingers and fell further.

The second episode of Curse of Oak Island Season 8 started with the fellowship trying to answer if the tunnels from the swamp Smith's Cove and Lot could lead to the Money Pit. The episode also focused on the presence of tar kiln and its significance in the treasure hunt.

Here's the synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode titled 'The Boys are Back' that aired on last Tuesday, November 17 – "Out of quarantine and ready for action, Rick, Marty and the team unearth hard evidence of a centuries old tar kiln, suggesting significant industry happened on Oak Island long before the discovery of the Money Pit."

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 has got the title 'If the Ox Shoes Fit'. The imminent will focus on the team's effort to edge closer to the treasure. This is going to be a historic dig in the entire treasure-hunting expeditions on the Oak Island where many have tried in the last over 200 years and failed.

The team led by Lagina brothers are expected to get evidence of Chinese activity on the mysterious island. Gary Drayton also discovers a coin that is speculated to be Chinese. The team is giving all its endeavor to solve the mystery in this season.

Never miss the airing of Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 on Tuesday, November 24 at 9/8c on the History Channel. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent episodes.

