Madhuri Dixit enters 'shoot mode' for new project, expresses gratitude

Senior actor Madhuri Dixit Nene on Saturday expressed gratitude towards her profession as she shared a picture of herself reading the script of her upcoming project. The 'Dhak Dhak' girl took to Instagram to share the picture that sees her smiling as she is immersed in reading the script ahead of the shoot.

She poured her feelings in the caption of the post as she expressed gratitude towards her job as an actor. "Immersing & transforming yourself into a character is the most favorite part of my job. Forever grateful #HappyHolidays #ShootModeOn," the 53-year-old actor wrote.

Fans of the actor flooded the post with several comments, while the picture received over 90 thousand likes within one hour of posting the picture. (ANI)