'Aashiqui' actor Rahul Roy hospitalised following brain stroke
Actor Rahul Roy, best known for starring in the 1990 musical blockbuster "Aashiqui", has suffered a brain stroke and is recuperating at a hospital here, a family source said The 52-year-old actor, who was recently shooting in Kargil, was admitted to the intensive care unit of Nanavati Hospital two days ago, according to the insider.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 18:15 IST
Actor Rahul Roy, best known for starring in the 1990 musical blockbuster "Aashiqui" , has suffered a brain stroke and is recuperating at a hospital here, a family source said
The 52-year-old actor, who was recently shooting in Kargil, was admitted to the intensive care unit of Nanavati Hospital two days ago, according to the insider. "He was hospitalised two days ago after he arrived from Kargil. He was admitted due to a progressive brain stroke," the family source told PTI. "He is safe and recovering well. The recovery will take sometime," they added. Roy made his Bollywood debut at the age of 22 in the Mahesh Bhatt-directed "Aashiqui" and went on to work with the filmmaker on 1990s films like "Junoon" and "Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee" . Roy also won the first season of the popular TV reality show "Bigg Boss" in 2006.
ALSO READ
Golf-McIlroy digs out of hole with second-round 66 at Masters
Alwar: Five shop destroyed in fire
Golf-Big guns McIlroy, Koepka and Woods spiked by leader Johnson
Golf-Poor start again costs McIlroy chance for major glory
Sports News Roundup: Japan PM Suga says will work closely with IOC to host Tokyo Olympics; Poor start again costs McIlroy chance for major glory and more