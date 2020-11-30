Bollywood wishes 'peace, happiness and good health' on Guru Nank Dev's birthday

Several Bollywood celebrities on Monday paid tribute to the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev and wished fans on his 551st birth anniversary. Senior actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter to wish "peace, happiness, and good health," to all countrymen on the occasion.

"Happy #Gurupurab to all. May #GuruNanakDevJi bless us all!! Peace, Happiness and Good health. #Blessings," Kher tweeted. Actor Ajay Devgn also took to the micro-blogging website and prayed for "global harmony."

"It's the 551st Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. On this occasion, I hope & pray for our Nation, our loved ones, and for Global Harmony, Jo bole so nihaal, Sat Sri Akal," tweeted Devgn. 'Sarbjit' actor Randeep Hooda also tweeted," Nanak naam chadhdi kala, Tere bhanne sarbat da bhala. Bole so nihaal, Sat Sri Akaal."

Actor Sidharth Malhotra wished that everyone gets "showered with Guru Nanak Ji's divine blessings," through his tweet. "On the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab, Hope you are showered with Guru Nanak Ji's divine blessings today and forever. Happy Gurpurab. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti," tweeted Malhotra.

"Happy #Gurupurab to all. Wishing everyone peace, happiness and good health," tweeted Dhawan. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also took to Twitter and said, "May this Gurpurab bless us with Happiness, Peace & Good health in our life."

Devotees offered prayers at Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar on the occasion of 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev today. Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab, celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru and is considered one of the most sacred festivals among Sikhs.

The day is celebrated on the full moon day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. It is also known as Kartik Poornima. (ANI)