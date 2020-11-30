Left Menu
Development News Edition

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

The K-pop band members of BTS are offering up their outfits from the music video of their hit single "Dynamite" to the highest bidder in a Beverly Hills, California, charity auction in January.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-11-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 20:14 IST
BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

The K-pop band members of BTS are offering up their outfits from the music video of their hit single "Dynamite" to the highest bidder in a Beverly Hills, California, charity auction in January. The pink, blue, yellow and lavender pastel outfits the seven singers wore in the record-setting video are expected to fetch what Julien's Auctions on Monday called a conservative estimate of $20,000 - $40,000.

"This is the first time that BTS has ever sold any costumes," said Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien's Auctions. The costumes include the T-shirts, hats, sneakers, pants and shirts worn by the South Korean boy band during the final dance sequence of the music video for "Dynamite" in August.

"Dynamite," the first all-English language single by BTS, debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 singles charts in the summer in a first for a South Korean pop act. The music video, which features the band members dancing with a sunset sky behind them, became the fastest YouTube video to reach 10 million views, doing so after only 20 minutes.

In January, seven signed microphones used by the band on tour sold in Los Angeles for $83,200 - more than eight times the expected starting price. BTS, known for using its music to spread optimism, notched another milestone in the U.S. music industry last week when it was nominated for its first major Grammy award. The "Dynamite" outfits will be one of the items auctioned on Jan. 29 in Beverly Hills and online to raise funds for MusiCares, the philanthropic arm of the Recording Academy which organizes the annual Grammy Awards.

MusiCares funds health and welfare programs for musicians, including tens of thousands who have lost work during the coronavirus pandemic with the shuttering of clubs and concert venues and the cancellation of festivals.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

First blood test to help diagnose Alzheimer's goes on sale

A company has started selling the first blood test to help diagnose Alzheimers disease, a leap for the field that could make it much easier for people to learn whether they have dementia. It also raises concern about the accuracy and impact...

Delhi Police ups security at border as farmers threaten to block entry points

A day after the agitating farmers threatened to block all entry points to the national capital, the Delhi Police on Monday enhanced security deployment at all the borders points connecting the city with neighbouring states of Haryana and Ut...

Georgia reports 3,216 new COVID-19 cases

Tbilisi Georgia, November 30 ANIXinhua Georgia reported 3,216 new COVID-19 cases on Monday taking its count to 135,584. Among the new cases, 1,622 were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, said the National Center for Disease Control a...

Canary Health Technologies & DIVOC Labs collaborate for trial to develop test for COVID-19

US-based Canary Health Technologies and DIVOC Laboratories on Monday said that they have collaborated on a clinical trial to develop an ultra-rapid and highly accurate breath test for the detection of COVID-19. The clinical trial to be held...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020