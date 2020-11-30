Italian Cultural Centre unveils first post-lockdown exhibition

The Italian Cultural Centre unveiled its first post-lockdown exhibition titled "Absent-Present" in New Delhi in which images and texts depict the main squares of Italy that lay empty during the national emergency imposed in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The exhibition began earlier this month on November 3 and will continue until December 10, the Italian embassy said in a statement

"Displayed in the open space of the porch of the Culture Centre building, it is open to the general public from Monday to Friday, 10 am to 12 noon and 3pm to 5pm. Public access, granted on request, is restricted to no more than two visitors at a time or up to four visitors from the same household," it said

The show presents the work of nine leading Italian photographers alongside that of Delhi-born and based photographer Parul Sharma, it said. The original Italian project titled "Piazze [In]visibili" (Invisible Piazzas) included 21 photographs of 21 Italian piazzas during the lockdown that was imposed in Italy earlier this year, accompanied by short essays written by famous Italian writers, the statement said. "These images and texts capture the beauty of the country through its main squares that lay empty during the national emergency. For the exhibition at the Italian culture Centre in New Delhi, nine out of the twenty-one photographs have been put on display," the Italian embassy said. The Indian-American Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Jhumpa Lahiri has written an essay accompanying one of the photographs, taken by Flavio Scollo of the Piazza Santa Maria located in Rome's famous Trastevere neighbourhood, it said.