Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X to star in Amazon Music's 'Holiday Plays'

Musicians Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X will be starring in the first episode of Amazon Music's first-holiday special 'Holiday Plays.'

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2020 09:06 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 09:06 IST
Musician Miley Cyrus . Image Credit: ANI

Musicians Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X will be starring in the first episode of Amazon Music's first-holiday special 'Holiday Plays.' According to Variety, the first holiday special will take place on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET and will be kicked off by Lil Nas X with his new single 'Holiday.'

The show marks Cyrus' first performance after the release of her new album 'Plastic Hearts.' The set of Cyrus will include a mash-up of songs from her latest as well as upcoming albums including 'Midnight Sky,' 'Plastic Hearts,' and 'Prisoner.' Another addition will be her reimagined version of Wham!'s holiday classic 'Last Christmas.'

According to Variety, Miley will perform on a set that is 'Plastic Hearts' 'come to life,' according to the announcement, "littered with photos of herself in an over-the-top maximalist style. Miley will perform surrounded by pieces of her own memorabilia spanning the past decade, within a replica of her own childhood bedroom." Lil Nas X on the other hand will perform a set inspired by his video for 'Holiday,' which is set on Christmas Even, 2220.

As per an announcement, the set comes "complete with hydraulics, glacier pods and snow-capped robotic reindeer." (ANI)

