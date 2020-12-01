Left Menu
Indiana Jones 5 to commence production in Aug 2021, movie to premiere in July 2022

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-12-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 10:49 IST
Indiana Jones 5 will see the actors like John Rhys Davies as Sallah, Shia LaBeouf as Mutt Williams, Karen Allen as Marion Ravenwood, Jim Broadbent as Charles Stanforth. Image Credit: Facebook / Indiana Jones

Indiana Jones 5 is one of the most anticipated action-adventure movies fans have been waiting for over a decade. Many franchise lovers already considered that the fifth movie would never be worked upon.

The rumor was already up in the web world that Indiana Jones 5 would never be made. Now that rumor is set to come to fruition. According to some reliable sources, Disney and Lucasfilm have set to film Indiana Jones 5 in August next year.

According to Disinsider, Lucasfilm will look to get Indiana Jones 5 in front of cameras in August 2021. The new movie of Indiana Jones franchise will shoot at Pinewood Studios in the United Kingdom.

The filming of Indiana Jones 5 was slated to commence earlier but it was badly affected due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. We all know how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic crippled the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the movie and entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Indiana Jones 5 had a previous release date July 9, 2021. Later it was pushed back to July 29, 2022. The imminent fifth installment of the franchise is expected to make more business than Indiana Jones 4 made in 2008. Disney officially confirmed a huge reshuffling of its main expected films and shows due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic across the world.

Indiana Jones 5 will see the actors like John Rhys Davies as Sallah, Shia LaBeouf as Mutt Williams, Karen Allen as Marion Ravenwood, Jim Broadbent as Charles Stanforth. However, the plot for the movie is yet to be hinted but we can say that new plot and events will be more mesmerizing with turns and twists.

Fans already know that the screenplayer David Koepp made his exit. He will not be working for Indiana Jones 5. According to Digital Spy, David Koepp has made his exit due to the departure of director Steven Spielberg and the arrival of new director James Mangold. "[James] deserves a chance to take his shot at it," David Koepp said to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I'd done several versions with Steven. And when Steven left, it seemed like the right time to let Jim have his own take on it and have his own person or himself write it," he added.

Indiana Jones 5 is expected to hit the big screens on July 29, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

