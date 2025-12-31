Human Error Probed in Mumbai Electric Bus Crash Tragedy

A human error may have contributed to the tragic accident involving an electric bus operated by Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), which resulted in four fatalities and 10 injuries. Officials have confirmed that the over six-year-old vehicle was in mechanically sound condition.

The accident occurred near Bhandup (West) suburban railway station when the bus, manufactured by Olectra Greentech, struck pedestrians. Driving the bus was Santosh Ramesh Sawant, a seasoned employee with 15 years at BEST, who has been arrested and charged with negligent driving.

Investigations are ongoing as authorities piece together the moments preceding the crash. The bus had stopped briefly before the incident, and while preliminary assessments ruled out mechanical faults, driver panic during a turn might have played a role. This marks the second serious accident involving an Olectra bus in Mumbai.