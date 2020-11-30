Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Producer talks on development, more on Johnny Depp’s returning

Fans have been waiting for more than three years for Pirates of the Caribbean 6. As the script for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is yet to be completed and handed over to Disney, it's obvious not to get the official release date.

On the development of Pirates of the Caribbean 6, the producer, Jerry Bruckheimer said, "We're working on a draft right now and hopefully we'll get it shortly and give it to Disney and hopefully they'll like it. We don't know. We've been working on it for a little bit."

The script for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is reportedly yet to be finished and handed over to Disney. Disney is currently working on two different Pirates of the Caribbean movies. The source revealed that the Mouse House's theme park ride-turned swashbuckling adventure series has grossed some USD 4.5 billion over the course of five movies, making it (easily) the studio's most lucrative in-house live-action franchise from the past two decades.

Deadpool authors Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese previously signed contracts with Disney for composing the rebooted script for Pirates of the Caribbean 6. But both left the task in early phase of 2019. Later in the same year, Pirates author Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin were brought back as the new writers. The script is said to be astonishing under the penmanship of Craig Mazin and Ted Elliott.

The imminent Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will see the reunion of Margot Robbie and her Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson. While Margot Robbie will star in the female-led version of Pirates of the Caribbean for Disney, Christina Hodson is on board to write the script.

Disney is currently working on two different Pirates of the Caribbean movies, and not a single movie will have a direct continuation from the previous five movies. According to Screenrant, Craig Mazin and Ted Elliot will write the first of these reboots and the presence of Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow is not assured. The plan seems to have a focus on brand-new characters in this film.

The making of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is believed to have suffered from the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic crippled the global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

The returning of Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is still not confirmed. A petition was launched on Change.org urging Disney for reconsidering Johnny Depp's returning. That petition till date has accumulated over 340,000 signatures. With such a beautiful response, we believe that Disney will surely bring back Johnny Depp in the sixth movie as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will see the returning of Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann, Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner, and Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs.

