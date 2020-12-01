Left Menu
Development News Edition

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 01-12-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 14:42 IST
One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know
Although Saitama will be seen as a protagonist in One Punch Man Season 3, still the arc will give Garou more screen time. Image Credit: Facebook / One Punch Man

One Punch Man Season 3 is unquestionably a highly anticipated anime series fans have been waiting for a long time since Season 2 dropped its finale in July last year. The previous season garnered huge success worldwide and augmented demands among fans' mind for another season.

Some development on One Punch Man Season 3 was expected to take place in 2020. However, the making of third season was badly affected in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. We all know how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic crippled the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the movie and entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Currently, we have not heard of any development on One Punch Man Season 3. But this does not stop speculating what can happen in the third season. The story is likely to see Heroes Association mobilizing against their monster counterparts and invading the villains' HQ. This leads to a series of one-to-one fights involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai and Flashy Flash taking on some weird and wonderful creatures from the Monsters Association.

Although Saitama will be seen as a protagonist in One Punch Man Season 3, still the arc will give Garou more screen time. His other side apart from his known human-monster character will be brought in front of the viewers. It is also possible that his human side gets revealed in Season 3.

One Punch Man Season 3 will be more interesting than the previous seasons. Nevertheless, we are yet to know whether Season 4 will be made or Season 3 will mark an end to the series. Based on the current global health condition, we can't expect any major confirmations from the members who are actively associated with the formation of Season 3.

Here is the cast list for One Punch Man Season 3 – Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Shota Yamamoto as Bearded Worker, Ueda Youji as Bespectacled Worker, Nobuo Tobita as Sitch, Hiromichi Tezuka as Commentator, Sawashiro Yuuichi as Mumen Rider and Yoshiaki Hasegawa as Eyelashes.

One Punch Man Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black's backstory, Blast vs Saitama

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France seeks 40% rise in protein crops to cut soy imports

France aims to raise the area sown with protein-rich crops by 40 from 2022 as it seeks to cut the countrys heavy reliance on Latin American soybean imports, Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie said on Tuesday.To reach this target France...

Shah Rukh Khan's Knight Riders invests in USA's Major League Cricket

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khans Knight Riders Group, on Tuesday, announced their foray into the untapped US cricket market investing in development of Major League Cricket with a multi-million dollar T20 tournament. As per the deal, Kni...

Traqade by Gympik addresses ‘Class Booking’ issues for gym & fitness studio owners; set to revitalise the pandemic-hit Indian fitness industry

The feature enables fitness centres to seamlessly schedule and manage their group workout classes in a hassle-free and time-efficient manner It also empowers members with more control over their workout regime, allowing them to browse ...

Our internal issue not for your politics: Sena MP to Trudeau

Objecting to Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus remarks on the ongoing farmers protests near Delhi, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday told him not to play politics using Indias internal issue as fodder. Dear JustinTrudeau, touc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020