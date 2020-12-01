One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

One Punch Man Season 3 is unquestionably a highly anticipated anime series fans have been waiting for a long time since Season 2 dropped its finale in July last year. The previous season garnered huge success worldwide and augmented demands among fans' mind for another season.

Some development on One Punch Man Season 3 was expected to take place in 2020. However, the making of third season was badly affected in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. We all know how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic crippled the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the movie and entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Currently, we have not heard of any development on One Punch Man Season 3. But this does not stop speculating what can happen in the third season. The story is likely to see Heroes Association mobilizing against their monster counterparts and invading the villains' HQ. This leads to a series of one-to-one fights involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai and Flashy Flash taking on some weird and wonderful creatures from the Monsters Association.

Although Saitama will be seen as a protagonist in One Punch Man Season 3, still the arc will give Garou more screen time. His other side apart from his known human-monster character will be brought in front of the viewers. It is also possible that his human side gets revealed in Season 3.

One Punch Man Season 3 will be more interesting than the previous seasons. Nevertheless, we are yet to know whether Season 4 will be made or Season 3 will mark an end to the series. Based on the current global health condition, we can't expect any major confirmations from the members who are actively associated with the formation of Season 3.

Here is the cast list for One Punch Man Season 3 – Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Shota Yamamoto as Bearded Worker, Ueda Youji as Bespectacled Worker, Nobuo Tobita as Sitch, Hiromichi Tezuka as Commentator, Sawashiro Yuuichi as Mumen Rider and Yoshiaki Hasegawa as Eyelashes.

One Punch Man Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

